Bethany Councilman Chris Powell’s platform in his campaign for Lt. Governor is simple. He says, “We don’t need a Lt. Governor.”
The Libertarian Party nominee, Powell has been presenting votes for him as a message to the Legislature to do away with the office.
He argues the position has little authority or responsibility and is used as a staging ground for the occupant’s future run for Governor.
The Lieutenant Governor has a little-used ceremonial role as president of the State Senate.
She or he is a member of ten boards or commissions, most of which rarely or never meet. The occupant of the “light gov” job becomes Governor if that office becomes vacant. Powell makes the point that these few functions are either unnecessary or easily replaceable.
Powell says, “The Secretary of State, a gubernatorial appointee and a constitutional position with duties across all three branches of state government, makes far more sense to be next in line to become Governor.”
With few official duties, Lt. Governors often seek out other activities.
Republican incumbent Matt Pinnell is also Secretary of Tourism in Governor Kevin Stitt’s cabinet. In that capacity he signed off on the ill-fated Swadley’s contracts.
His predecessors – Republican Todd Lamb and Democrat Jari Askins – both were proclaimed Small Business Advocate.
Each of Oklahoma’s Lt. Governors since 1991 have, Powell contends, used the office as a stepping-stone to become Governor.
“It is an unfair advantage to have a do-nothing office that generates connections and name recognition for someone trying to get elected Governor,” says Powell, “nor do we need a statewide executive position that allows the occupant to have a choose-your-own-adventure experience.”
Chris Powell, the abolitionist candidate for Lt. Gov. of Oklahoma, is a conversation-starter.
Note: This article is also featured in the print edition of The Oklahoma City Sentinel, now in racks throughout the metropolitan area.
