Despite being about a fifth of the size of Oklahoma, Taiwan has risen to be a world leader in so many areas. Its success story is one to be emulated.
In a stunning feat of rapid development dubbed the “Taiwan Miracle,” this island Republic has gone from being a recipient of development aid to a contributor of development assistance to countries larger than itself.
Technology and medicine are two areas where it has shown steady and immense prowess. While the much of the world struggled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan was largely successful in controlling the spread of the virus.
Its experts and scientists even developed a new vaccine, thus saving the the health and lives of many people.
Taiwan’s technology sector experienced economic growth during the pandemic. In all, 65 percent of the world’s semiconductors and close to 80 percent of the most advanced semiconductors come from Taiwan.
Their clients include AMD, Apple, ARM, Broadcom, Marvell, MediaTek and Nvidia. These semiconductors or “chips” can be found in thousands of products such as computers, smartphones, appliances, gaming hardware and medical equipment.
Traveling around the island is quite easy by car and public transportation, or you can catch the high-speed train.
Most people native to Taiwan are multilingual which makes communicating very easy – and this multilingual approach is extended to many signs seen on public transportation and at tourists sights.
The people were tender and attentive to the needs of visitors during a recent visit.
Taiwan was terrific during my recent (and first) trip for the October "National Day" observances.
In these difficult times, may Taiwan flourish and reach new levels of success.
Note: A Senior Vice President at Frontier Bank in Oklahoma City, Mary Blankenship Pointer is for special occasions now a free-lance journalist, writing for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
