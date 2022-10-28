My first trip to Taiwan was to celebrate the 111th National Day anniversary festivities on October 10 -- commonly referred to as Double 10. I was invited to celebrate with a group of journalists representing twenty-one countries.
Yes, I was the only non-journalist and one of three Americans invited.
The six-day trip was filled with excitement from the moment that we landed in Taipei, the capital city at the north end of the Island.
The “travel bubble” began at the airport when the Officers from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs escorted us to our hotel. Traveling in a bubble was interesting to say the least. We were escorted through the service elevator to the tenth floor of the Regent Taipei Hotel. We had four COVID tests, our temperature checked daily and meals served in our room.
Traveling in a bubble meant visiting The National Palace Museum, I-Ride Taipei, and the National Palace Museum Southern Branch after hours and having the museum to ourselves. It also meant NO SHOPPING!
On October 10 we started the morning with a meeting with Tsai Ing-Wen, President of Taiwan, and then were seated in the VIP section to watch the parade.
The Taipei event has been held most years since 1949, originally organized as a military parade. The military still maintains a prominent role, complete with soldiers arrayed in military formation, a flyover of fighter jets and a Chinook helicopter flying Taiwan’s flag. The president inspired the nation with her policy speech.
For the people of Taiwan, this is akin to a birthday celebration for a nation.
As part of an international press tour in Taiwan, hosted and sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I had the distinct privilege of attending and observing firsthand the National Day celebrations upfront, as well joining others in receiving an audience with President Tsai.
As an American, this was a powerful reminder of the things we take for granted. We are guaranteed the right to vote alongside the natural rights to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
As an American, I could squarely tell that Taiwan is a thriving, democratic society made of freedom loving people intent on protecting and reaffirming their open way of life.
The people of Taiwan clearly value their freedom and their right of self-determination.
Building democratic resilience is key to safeguarding Taiwan, President Tsai said in her speech:
“Our primary task in this regard is to make our commitment to a free and democratic system and unbreakable national consensus. In a democratic society, we can have different positions and we can debate with one another, but we should unanimously and resolutely stand behind our free and democratic system, no matter how much external pressure we face.”
Later we traveled four hours by bus to Chiayi County to watch the most breathtaking fireworks display in the country. The display was both massive and spectacular, lasting over 45 minutes, accompanied by dramatic orchestral music, a laser. show, water dancing, and drones. Over 500 drones lit up the sky with patterns ranging from Chinese characters, beautiful symbols and a finale with the Taiwanese flag.
Note: A Senior Vice President at Frontier Bank in Oklahoma City, Mary Blakenship Pointer is for special occasions now a free-lance journalist, writing for The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
