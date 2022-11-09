Oklahoma City -- The leader of the Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) system expressed excitement after voters on Tuesday (November 8) passed what a press release described as an "historic bond issue."
The overview of "transformational projects" includes adding STEAM and Innovation spaces, a new Film Production & Studio Arts academy, as well as expansions in trade programs, all giving OKCPS students the tools they need to graduate and begin their careers or secondary education.
The package also includes what the district superintendent's press release characterized as "much-needed new construction of some schools which would open for the 2026-27 school year. OKCPS is planning for several other large construction projects that include classrooms and other learning space additions."
Dr. Sean McDaniel, the superintendent, commented “OKCPS students deserve the same 21st century learning facilities and opportunities as their peers in neighboring districts and last night, OKC voters showed us they feel the same way.
“I am beyond elated that both of our bond propositions passed with more than 60% of voters in support. This is a historic bond package for OKCPS and this is a moment to be celebrated. As you already know, this package will impact every OKCPS student and will be transformational for both OKCPS and Oklahoma City. I want to personally say ‘thank you’ to everyone who voted to approve this monumental bond. When a community comes together, great things happen.”
Next Steps
In the coming months, district staff members will hold design meetings with architects, community meetings to determine what programming will be housed in new spaces and compile a comprehensive list of project timelines.
According to the press release, "Transparency during the next phase of this chapter will be critical and the district is committed to providing regular updates to staff, families and the community regarding all projects that will come to light through bond dollars."
Sketching the debate about the pair of propositions
The two intertwined measures garnered comfortable super-majorities.
Some anonymous opposition was expressed in the form of mailers.
Some state and local candidate races this year also had direct communications in the form of “independent expenditures” – but completely anonymous communications with no disclosure, not even an organizational name – is an unfamiliar, if not new, twist in the process.
In the public square, critics included some respected charter school leaders and advocates who pointed out that about one-third of students in the district (those educated in charter schools) would not benefit from the package.
Other charter school leaders backed the measure.
And, the closing pro-campaign included telephone calls from volunteers, often older women and men who read with children and help in other ways in local schools.
A texting operation, featuring messages from teachers or education leaders, reached likely voters, asking them to support the bonds.
The language of the two propositions can be reviewed in a previous news story by Editor Emeritus Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/as-early-voting-continues-and-traditional-balloting-nears-on-tuesday-november-8-two-oklahoma-city/article_c647e368-5bb0-11ed-9a4c-83f7dac9a3ca.html )
Proposition 1 garnered 38,592 yes votes (63.89 percent), to 21,812 against (36.11 percent).
Proposition 2 secured 37,314 yes (62.02 percent) to 22,846 against (37.98 percent).
The approval from those who actually voted will increase local property taxes to raise the nearly $1 billion in revenue needed to finance the described projects.
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report, which originated as a press release from the school district staff.
