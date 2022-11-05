Sunbeam Family Services, Inc., will celebrate the grand opening of the newly renovated Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center on Monday, November 7.
The official program and ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m., and last until 3:30 p.m. It will be followed by an open house and tours until 6 p.m.
This program is at 1100 N.W. 14 St., Oklahoma City 73106.
According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, “This beautifully renovated school will provide services, support and resources for children and families in northeast Oklahoma City. The renovation of the 41,000-square-foot building includes 12 early education classrooms, which increases access to high-quality early care and education opportunities for babies and toddlers. Families also have access to Sunbeam’s other services.
“The community space at Edwards Community Hope Center will provide onsite services to the entire northeast Oklahoma City community, not just families who are enrolled at Edwards Early Education Center. Sunbeam will provide on-site mental health services, including therapy, training and support groups for parents and grandparents, who are raising their grandchildren, caregivers and more. The nonprofit will also focus on addressing additional needs of the surrounding area through community partnerships.”
