OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services has been awarded a $75,000 grant from Boeing (NYSE: BA) to expand its Early STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Project to all babies and toddlers served in Sunbeam’s Early Care and Education Program.
In its fourth year, this project places a greater emphasis on science, technology, engineering, arts and math at all of Sunbeam’s early education centers – including Sunbeam’s new Edwards Early Education and Community Hope Center in Northeast Oklahoma City, which opens this fall.
Sunbeam seeks to increase the number of students who are ready to enter kindergarten by providing high-quality early childhood education to young children from under resourced communities.
The Early STEAM Project uses the power of STEAM to drive high-quality learning and development in babies and toddlers, stimulating a love of learning that lasts a lifetime.
“This generous grant from Boeing continues to equip students with increased access to informal and formal STEAM education,” said Sunbeam CEO Sarah Rahhal, LCSW.
“STEAM education leads to learning through curiosity and sensory exploration, increased logical and symbolic thinking abilities and skilled usage of early math competencies,” Rahhal added. “This project will also educate, empower and energize the adults in children’s lives to see STEAM as it unfolds around us daily.”
Outdoor classrooms and experiential playgrounds provide additional informal access to STEAM education to babies and toddlers. Students use the garden areas to learn about animals and plants, while water activities will help students learn about physics, like why certain items sink and certain items float.
The playground also allows students to discover earth sciences through the exploration and discussion of the sun, rocks, dirt and weather.
Sunbeam works to incorporate active parent engagement, both in the classroom and at home, an important component of all its early learning programs. Parents are the child’s first and primary teacher. By expanding parent knowledge in STEAM, learning is extended into the home and increases the school-success future for the child.
“Sunbeam’s early childcare centers are such a valuable resource in Oklahoma City for families with children in those critical early learning years from birth to Pre-K,” said Ryan Britton, Boeing executive director for International Programs and Oklahoma City site executive. “Boeing is proud to support Sunbeam’s Early STEAM Project so that both classrooms and families have innovative tools to inspire and enrich our youngest learners, who all deserve a strong and equal start in life.”
Boeing develops tomorrow’s innovators through investments in STEM education and in 21stcentury skills required in today’s modern workplace. Boeing’s contribution targets readiness, experiential learning opportunities and adaptability skills.
Founded in 1907, Sunbeam’s mission is building brighter futures with all children and families. For more information visit SunbeamFamilyServices.org or call 405-528-7721.
