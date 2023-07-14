OG&E representatives say that traffic at Pennsylvania and 122nd will be a headache for a little while longer as crew work hard to replace power poles that were knocked down during recent storms.
Motorist Aalayah Tatiana said, "I'm trying to go home but I cant they got all of this blocked off. I've been driving around for 30 minutes...there's traffic all up at the traffic lights from everybody getting lost."
There have been a carousel of cars in the parking lots of business who are still without power. North 122nd was blocked off from Western to Penn on Wednesday and Penn was blocked from Memorial Rd to Northwest 122nd.
Another driver said, " I didn't realize that there was going to be so much construction...maybe I can get there in another hour."
OG&E says that during Tuesday morning storms dozens of metal and wooden power poles were down on the ground. More than a thousand linemen were working 16-hour shifts working to get the power poles back up.
OG&E representative Nichole Rhodes said, " you can see the structures, these steel poles they are massive...when we would go to stand the power poles up and lay them out they would block the road to both lanes of traffic."
OG&E continues to work hard to get power restored in the excessive heat we are seeing in Oklahoma.
