State Treasurer candidate faces Long Odds? So what! – Charles de Coune is a happy warrior – Analysis
Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus & Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
Charles de Coune was born in Belgium, moved to America as an exchange student, graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma (Finance) with the highest GPA in his class, then began his long career in Lending and Finance at MidFirst Bank. He then joined the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, where he lends money to municipalities throughout Oklahoma, where he says his work saves “millions of dollars in interest to municipalities, and ultimately to businesses and Oklahomans.”
Charles a Certified Public Funds Investment Manager. As he puts it clearly yet diplomatically, he is “the only banker in the race whose bank has always remained in good standings with the FDIC.”
The Republican nominee in this race, State Representative Todd Russ of Clinton, is considered the front-runner. He has a hefty lead in opinion polling, but he is not the incumbent in the job he is seeking. He was supposed to be part of an election forum a few weeks back, and had indicated he would be there … but he was not. This past weekend, he was slated to be a participant in a campaign forum hosted by the Bethany Tribune … but he was not there.
Charles de Coune, a Democrat, facees long odds in the contest, but he has an appealing campaign style that, unsurprisingly given his resume, is substantive. He wants to increase “transparency, financial stewardship, and accountability.”
He is a critic of some “backroom deals” such as the Swadley’s Tourism embroglio. He’s a fan of efforts to return unclaimed property to rightful owners. A few days ago, he had a “Last Stop” in Enid where he unveiled steps to help “Reunite Oklahomans With Their Money.”
Charles de Coune will be a hard-working treasurer, if elected.
The departing incumbent, Randy McDaniel, has a fine record with many notable achievements, including his stewardship of the Unclaimed Property fund and the STABLE fund assisting families with “special care” children.
Despite the long odds, de Coune has in the 2022 campaign made a good case for election. He certainly has a affable personal touch.
He identified 13 Unclaimed Property items for one lady of modest means in Osage County, valuable things that had belonged to her grandmother. He told this reporter he sensed it was “life-changing for her.”
Engaging with de Coune is an adventure, even for a skeptical journalist.
Win or lose, like the late Hubert Humphrey (a hero to this reporter’s parents, and me, back in the day), he is a Happy Warrior.
