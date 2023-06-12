In the last month the National Associations of Letter Carriers spearheaded the donation of 547,277 pounds of food donations and $71,194 for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma.
In the annual campaign Oklahomans were asked to leave a bag of non-perishable food donations by their mailbox on May 13th. The letter carriers across central and western Oklahoma transported them to various post offices for Regional Food Bank volunteers to sort out. In Oklahoma City 273 volunteers sorted donations at 20 post office sites.
Stacy Dykstra CEO of the Regional Food Bank said, "The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is such a unique and incredible opportunity to help thousands of Oklahomans living with hunger...without the help of the letter carriers who collected the donations and our hard-working volunteers who sorted them all, this event would not be possible."
The donations stay local and helps keep shelves stocked in a 53-county service area. Since 1992 the effort has collected more than 13 million pounds of food and raised just over $10 million.
The 2023 Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive was sponsored by Marathon Oil, American Fidelity, Express Employment International, Aldi, Inc., Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, OGE Energy Corp., Lan Outdoor, 405 Direct, AFL-CIO, CVS-Health, Jake FM, Kellogg's, KMGL Magic 104.1, KOMA 92.5, Seta 106.7, Malarkey Roofing, NALC, UPS, National Sponsors, NRLCA, many other valuable contributors.
