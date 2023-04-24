For the past 30 years, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma has partnered with the National Association of Letter Carriers and the U.S. Postal Service for the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
This event is the nation’s largest single-day food drive, where letter carriers collect nonperishable food donations along their mail routes.
The food donated through this drive benefits the Regional Food Bank and its network of community-based partners.
On Saturday, May 13, letter carriers will collect nonperishable food donations as they deliver mail along their routes.
Plastic donation bags will be left in residents’ mailbox the week of May 8. Fill this bag or any plastic bag with nonperishable food and leave it by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13, before your letter carrier arrives. All donations collected will stay in your community to help fight hunger.
What if I don’t receive a plastic bag in my mailbox?
- That’s perfectly fine, feel free to use any plastic sack you have in your home.
What items are best to donate?
- Any nonperishable items are welcome, for example: peanut butter, canned goods, cereal, oatmeal, pasta, dry or canned beans, and shelf-stable items (don’t require refrigeration).
Are there items I should not donate?
- We cannot accept glass items, fresh produce and homemade goods.
What if I have a P.O. Box, can I still participate?
- Yes! Deliver your donated items to your local post office anytime from May 8 to May 13.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin Contributed to this report.
