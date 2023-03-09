x
The Parks & Recreation Department for Oklahoma City is asking local families: “Are you ready for a week of outdoor adventure?”
OKC Parks is excited to offer day camps during spring break for kids ages 6-17.
To register online for a spring break camp, go to okc.gov/parksignup, and enter one of the event IDs below.
According to a press release from City of Oklahoma City, “From March 13-17, campers will have the opportunity to explore the great outdoors through a variety of fun and educational activities, including shelter building, archery, fishing, rock climbing and more.”
"Outdoor Adventure Camp is the perfect way for kids to stay active and engaged during their spring break," said Roy Blevins, Recreation Coordinator for OKC Parks.
"We're excited to provide a safe and fun environment where kids can learn new skills, make new friends and create lasting memories."
In addition to daily field trips, OKC Parks is also offering extended care from 7-7:45 a.m. and 5:15-6 p.m. for an additional $25 per week. Families with multiple children can take advantage of a $5 discount for each additional child.
OKC Parks also partners with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma to provide free lunches to children during spring break. It is estimated more than 2,100 meals will be provided over the next two weeks.
According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel, here are this year’s spring break camps provided by OKC Parks:
• Outdoor Adventure Camp Spring Break 2023
Foster Recreation Center, 614 NE 4th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73104
8 a.m. – 5 p.m., $185, Event ID: 49561
• Schilling Teens Rock Rec: Spring Break
Schilling Recreation Center, 539 SE 25th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129
10 a.m. – 5 p.m., $10, Event ID: 51140
• Southern Oaks Kidz Rock Rec: Spring Break 2023
Southern Oaks Recreation Center, 400 SW 66th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73139
9 a.m. – 5 p.m., $10, Event ID: 50063
