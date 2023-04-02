Oklahoma's state and local tax collections in 2022 were $21.2 Billion.
 
That's according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
 
With 4.02 million people in the state, we can see that on a per-capita basis Oklahomans paid $5,253 in taxes. That means a typical family of four would have a $21,014 tax burden. Using a per-capita basis on total tax collections shows the full effect of government taxation.
 
While no taxpayer sees a bill for every tax levied, the effects are still felt by every taxpayer, either through increased costs or smaller paychecks.
 
City Sentinel Editor's Note: This story, its links and the two graphics first appeared online here:
https://www.ocpathink.org/post/spotlight-on-taxes-oklahoma-income-tax . The story appears here on city-sentinel.com with permission. Author Curtis Shelton currently serves as a policy research fellow for the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) with a focus on fiscal policy. Curtis graduated Oklahoma State University in 2016 with a Bachelors of Arts in Finance. Previously, he served as a summer intern at OCPA and spent time as a staff accountant for Sutherland Global Services.
 
 
 
 
 
 
2 Attachments

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.