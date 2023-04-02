featured breaking
Spotlight on taxes: Oklahoma Income Taxes
- Curtis Shelton, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs
Oklahoma's state and local tax collections in 2022 were $21.2 Billion.
(https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/tax/documents/resources/reports/annual-reports/otc/AR-2022.pdf )
That's according to the latest data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.
(https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/tax/documents/resources/publications/ad-valorem/2022StatBook.pdf )
With 4.02 million people in the state, we can see that on a per-capita basis Oklahomans paid $5,253 in taxes. That means a typical family of four would have a $21,014 tax burden. Using a per-capita basis on total tax collections shows the full effect of government taxation.
While no taxpayer sees a bill for every tax levied, the effects are still felt by every taxpayer, either through increased costs or smaller paychecks.
City Sentinel Editor's Note: This story, its links and the two graphics first appeared online here:
https://www.ocpathink.org/post/spotlight-on-taxes-oklahoma-income-tax . The story appears here on city-sentinel.com with permission. Author Curtis Shelton currently serves as a policy research fellow for the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) with a focus on fiscal policy. Curtis graduated Oklahoma State University in 2016 with a Bachelors of Arts in Finance. Previously, he served as a summer intern at OCPA and spent time as a staff accountant for Sutherland Global Services.
