OKLAHOMA CITY— LifeShare of Oklahoma will honor Morgan Flynn, of Tushka, Oklahoma as their floragraph honoree for the 2023 Rose Parade on January 2, 2023, during the 134th Rose Parade, presented by Honda.
A floragraph is a portrait of the donor, created with floral materials such as seeds, grains, spices, dried flowers and other organic materials. Morga is one of 44 donors to be featured on this year’s float.
LifeShare is the organ procurement organization in Oklahoma responsible for the recovery of organs and tissue for transplant purposes.
Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation.
The 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade float, themed “Lifting Each Other Up,” celebrates the power of organ, eye and tissue donation, with donors and recipients working together to support one another.
As a sponsor, LifeShare is able to send one donor portrait to be honored on the float.
Morgan will be honored as a tissue donor in a floragraph.
A large Chinese street dragon is the centerpiece of the float. In the Chinese culture, dragons symbolize great power, good luck and strength and bring prosperity and abundance.
The float portrays a colorful dragon winding through flowering trees, lanterns and fans, emblazoned with 44 memorial floragraphs, representing those who have given the gift of life.
As Morgan got older, her Cystic Fibrosis continued to take over her body, which caused rejection of her lungs. When Morgan was thirteen years of age, she received a second set of lungs.
Morgan never forgot to honor her donors. She would often gather her family together to participate in memorial runs to honor the heroes who gave her the gift of life.
As Morgan persevered through life, Cystic Fibrosis kept her sick. Despite being ill, she still insisted on going to school – even if for only a couple of hours.
Eventually, Morgan ended up in the hospital with lung complications from her illness, which eventually ended her life.
After Morgan’s death, she was able to become a donor as well, donating her corneas and heart valves, saving others’ lives in the same way that her life was saved.
“We are thankful to have the opportunity to honor Morgan and her family, at the Rose Parade this year as they represent the lifesaving gifts of donation,” said Jeffrey Orlowski, President and Chief Executive Officer of LifeShare of Oklahoma.
“With a worldwide audience in the hundreds of millions, Morgan will not only be representing the importance of donation, but she will also serve as a representative of Oklahoma and the approximately 600 citizens of the state who are waiting on a lifesaving transplant,” Orlowsk added.
Morgan was recognized at a Floragraph Honoree Ceremony at Tushka Elementary School, in Atoka.
LifeShare encourages everyone to tune-in to watch the 134th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day. For more information about LifeShare, visit lifeshareoklahoma.org.
