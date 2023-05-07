Solar panel installation on two roofs at an Oklahoma City church is now complete, according to senior pastor at Church of the Open Arms Rev. Kayla Bonewell.
“When fully functional, the panels will reduce our monthly electric bills drastically,” she said.
“It turns out we are the only church to have solar panels installed through Oklahoma City’s 2022 ‘Solarize OKC’ incentive program, and the largest installation over all,” said Nathaniel Batchelder, member of the church team working on the project.
The “Solarize OKC” program offered significant discounts to participating residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
“I’ve heard that Oklahoma’s potential solar and wind electrical production could supply electricity to six states if fully developed,” Batchelder said.
“Sooner wind and solar can make Oklahoma an energy-producing state well into the future.”
Currently, solar panels supply only two percent of Oklahoma’s electricity, according to SEIA – the Solar Energy Industries Association in Washington, D.C.
Tony Capucille, founder and CEO of EightTwenty, the solar installation company that partnered with Oklahoma City, expressed satisfaction with the program’s results.
“We applaud Church of the Open Arms for leading by example,” he said. “Their solar panels will provide them with the most economical source of energy for decades to come.”
T.O. Bowman, Program Planner with Oklahoma City’s Office of Sustainability has followed the progress of the church’s journey culminating in installation of the panels.
“Church of the Open Arms’ solar installation can inspire more such projects,” Bowman said.
“When churches and other nonprofits reduce their operating costs with solar, their ongoing fundraising can more directly support their missions and help communicate their message to more people.”
Rev. Bonewell said, in comments provided to The City Sentinel newspaper (Oklahoma City), “We are all called to be stewards of creation, and producing our own clean energy is a step in that direction. People of faith can play an important role today through education, communication and action to benefit nature. It behooves all people, institutions and organizations to do what we can to reduce our environmental impact, however we can.”
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release provided by Nathaniel Batchelder of The Peace House and photos from Church of the Open Arms. Pat has reported widely on faith community and faith-inspired organizations for the past five decades
