Oklahoma City -- AAA is warning that going over the speed limit or driving too fast for conditions puts the driver's life in danger and also the lives of other drivers.
Public affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma Rylie Mansuetti says, “Speeding is dangerous regardless of how advanced your driving skills are.”
Speeding makes it more difficult to control a vehicle, extends the stopping distance, and reduces the ability to steer safely around another vehicle, pedestrian, or hazard in the roadway.
Speeding also increases crash severity, resulting in more fatalities and severe injuries from the impact. It can even make it more difficult for other road users to judge the distance between themselves and the speeder.
In 2021, 12,330 people were killed in speeding-related crashes nationwide -- 8% more than in 2020, according to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration).
There were 1,000 such "too fast" fatalities per month on average -- and, of those, 599 were pedestrians and 84 were bicyclists.
Speeding also has a key role in fatalities involving roadside workers, including the roadside death of a towing technician every six days, law enforcement, and other first responders.
According to the NHTSA, speed is a factor in 37% of fatal crashes in construction or road maintenance zones.
(https://www.nhtsa.gov/campaign/speeding-catches-up-with-you )
Some drivers are at greater risk for speeding than others, with age and sex among the primary factors.
NHTSA data shows in 2021, 24% of drivers aged 18-44 who are involved in fatal crashes, were speeding at the time of the crash.
Young male drivers account for a higher proportion of speeding crashes.
Overall, 35% of male drivers aged 15-20 involved in fatal crashes were speeding at the time of the crash, according to NHTSA.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol data, there were 7,740 crashes in the state related to excessive speed in 2021.
Those resulted in 2,981 injuries and 187 fatalities.
Male drivers were involved in 92% of all speeding-related fatal crashes last year in Oklahoma, with males under the e age of 40 accounting for 55% of fatal crashes.
NHTSA data also shows that local roads are more dangerous than highways when it comes to speeding.
In 2020, 87% of all speeding-related traffic fatalities on American roads occurred on interstate roadways.
Speeding was a factor in slightly more fatal crashes on wet roads than on dry pavement.
A study on driver behavior and performance released by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 63% of drivers believe that law enforcement would apprehend them for traveling 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway, and half reported engaging in the behavior in the past month.
(https://aaafoundation.org/2021-traffic-safety-culture-index/ )
Drivers who habitually speed think they will not lose control of their vehicle and have a false sense of confidence in their driving skills.
APA (American Psychological Association) concluded, from one notabnle study, that men and young drivers are especially prone to hold this optimism bias when comparing their driving to that of their partners.
(https://www.apa.org/monitor/2018/04/curbing-speed )
Past AAA studies have emphasized how important it is for parents and guardians of young drivers to talk over all aspects of safe driving, including speed, with the young people in their care.
