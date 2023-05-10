Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, and Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, introduced the 9-8-8 Lifeline Cybersecurity Responsibility Act to strengthen the cybersecurity protocols at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, also known as the 988 Lifeline, in response to the day-long outage the Lifeline which occurred in December 2022.
“Increasing cybersecurity measures for the 988 Lifeline is imperative to suicide prevention,” said Senator Mullin.
“Every life lost to suicide is one too many, and it’s critical that those experiencing a mental health crisis have resources and support available when they need it the most. I am proud to join Senator Sinema on this important bipartisan bill.”
“Arizonans in crisis and need of help should always be able to count on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. We’re working to ensure last year’s cyber attack on the 988 Lifeline does not happen again so Arizonans can continue to rely on the hotline for help,” said Senator Sinema.
The December 2022 cyberattack on the 988 Lifeline exposed vulnerabilities in the 988 system and individuals who tried to call the suicide prevention hotline were instead greeted with a recorded message informing them of the service outage.
The Mullin-Sinema effort come as the national Mental Health Awareness month is observed. The effort is described in an Oklahoma state government press release as "a time to come together as a community to shift from stigma associated with mental health issues, raise awareness of resources available for those dealing with mental health issues and to start conversations encouraging those in need to seek support and treatment."
In an early May story, The City Sentinel reported, "Each year, nearly 300,000 Oklahomans report having a substance abuse disorder.
"Additionally, approximately 300 Oklahomans are admitted for urgent care or crisis mental health services.
"In the past year, 4.1% of adults in Oklahoma had serious thoughts of suicide, with one in 10 students reporting attempting suicide in the past 12 months."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/national-mental-health-awareness-month-is-observed-in-oklahoma/article_fa3b874e-e86c-11ed-91f4-07b8187c011d.html )
Mullin and Sinema’s legislation requires coordination between the Lifeline and the Chief Information Security Officer at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to prevent cybersecurity attacks and eliminate known vulnerabilities.
The suicide hotline’s network administrator would also be required to notify the government of cybersecurity vulnerabilities and incidents within 24 hours of discovery.
Lastly, the Government Accountability Office would be required to conduct a study evaluating cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities in the 988 system.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press sent sent by Mullin’s communications staff. Pat added reference to Oklahoma’s 988 program, and chose the photographs posted with the story.
