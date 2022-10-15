OKLAHOMA CITY – Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) has named Senators Kim David, R-Porter, and Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, as Oklahoma’s Legislators of the Year for their efforts to eliminate alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and better support victims.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day about 32 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes –- one person every 45 minutes. In 2020, 11,654 people died in alcohol-impaired driving traffic deaths, a 14 percent increase from the previous year.
MADD National President Alex Otte praised efforts by David and Weaver to reverse that trend.
David was honored for successfully authoring Senate Bill 366, improving the implementation of Oklahoma’s ignition interlock law, as well as other measures aimed at strengthening state laws against impaired driving.
“The lives of countless Oklahoma families have been forever changed by those who made the choice to drive while impaired,” Sen. David said.
“These are tragedies that were 100 percent preventable. Addressing this crime has been one of my top priorities as a member of the Oklahoma Senate, and I thank MADD for their advocacy and for this recognition.”
Weaver, a former director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, was the author of Senate Bill 1744, Bentley’s Law, to require impaired drivers to pay child support when an impaired driver causes a crash that kills a parent or guardian.
Originally filed for the 2022 regular session, Weaver plans to refile Bentley’s Law for the 2023 session.
“It’s clear we need to do everything we can to prevent impaired driving and to hold those convicted of this crime fully accountable, but we also need to remember the innocent victims and stand up for their rights,” Weaver said.
“MADD has supported Bentley’s Law because far too often, offenders are able to move on with their lives, while the lives of the victims are forever changed. I am grateful for their support of this legislation and humbled by this honor.”
