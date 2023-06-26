In an escalating feud that has captured the attention of the nation, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin has thrown down the gauntlet to Teamsters leader Sean O’Brien in a manner befitting his background as a former mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter. This bold challenge comes as the tension between the two men flares up on social media platforms, fanning the embers of their already heated rivalry.
Mullin, the Oklahoma Republican, issued the challenge to O'Brien, the General President of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, through Twitter, proposing an MMA fight for charity and offering O'Brien a three-day window to accept. In his tweet, Mullin wrote, “An attention-seeking union Teamster boss is trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing. Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice. Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I’ll give you three days to accept.”
This public feud, it seems, was ignited at a Senate hearing in March. During this hearing, a verbal duel ensued between O'Brien and Mullin, with O’Brien labeling Mullin a “greedy CEO,” and Mullin, in return, telling him to be quiet.
In the days following the hearing, the clash took to the digital arena of social media. O'Brien targeted Mullin in a series of tweets, questioning the Senator's commitment to the working people of Oklahoma and mocking his "man of the people" persona. He wrote, "What have you done for working people in OK @SenMullin? Last time I checked, your state ranks near the bottom in median wages. Sounds like you need to shut your mouth & get to work for the people of your state. They deserve action, not your phony “man of the people” spiel. #Truth”
O'Brien's barbed words were in response to comments Mullin made during a recent Senate meeting, where he mistakenly referred to O'Brien as O’Malley. In a fiery response, O'Brien retorted, “Hey, JohnWayne Mullin..First off, my name’s O’Brien not O’Malley. Secondly, you should get your facts straight because every time you speak in these hearings you’re full of (expletive). The more you run your mouth, the more you show the American public what a moron you are.”
In a press release, Senator Mullin's office confirmed that O'Brien has frequently reached out to the Senator on Twitter seeking a challenge. Consequently, fifteen years after his retirement from MMA, Senator Mullin is considering stepping back into the cage for a charity event slated for September in Tulsa.
Mullin, the owner of a plumbing company, is an outspoken member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. He is known for confronting Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders on his socialist policies and highlighting the hypocrisy of committee witnesses, including Teamsters CEO Sean O’Brien. As a business owner, Senator Mullin firmly advocates for the freedom of all employees to choose whether to join a union, standing against coercive union membership.
This unprecedented challenge from a U.S. Senator to a union leader represents a collision of the political and sports arenas, shining a spotlight on the heated exchanges between those on either side of the labor divide. As America waits for O'Brien's response, the duel between Senator Mullin and O'Brien continues to ignite public interest, further amplifying the underlying debate over workers' rights and unionization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.