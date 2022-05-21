OKLAHOMA CITY – Sen. Mary Boren has authored and filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 28 directing the State Auditor to audit the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA).
The Norman Democrat crafted her legislation in early Mary, after news reports that the OTA was moving forward with plans to begin work on a controversial toll road expansion, including purchasing properties.
Although her proposal has not garnered timely consideration, her efforts could impede OTA's momentum after it became known that a $200 million line of credit cannot be used for the project because of pending lawsuits.
The OTA wants to use its general funds to replace the line of credit it intended to use for the turnpikes in the Norman area, but were successfully halted on May 4 by lawyers for landowners who filed objections with the Oklahoma Bond Council and filed a lawsuit in Cleveland County.
“The language of SCR 28 is like my previously filed SCR 25 and demands a moratorium on the building of new turnpikes. But given OTA’s decision to proceed with plans to keep buying properties for disputed projects, SCR 28 adds new language for the State Auditor to review ODOT’s and OTA’s financial documents for the purchase of homes and property for right-of-way access,” Boren said.
“By reviewing these documents, Oklahomans will have a better understanding of how state and federal tax dollars, along with bond dollars, are being used to purchase property. This review of financial documents will also make sure everyone is getting the same favorable terms when negotiating with the state.”
Boren has frequently voiced her opposition in recent months to two proposed projects in her district.
“It’s important that we demand accountability and transparency of our agencies, like the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority that is proposing to spend billions of dollars over the next several years on projects that would displace hundreds of homes and businesses,” Boren said.
“Before we start making plans to build new turnpikes, we need to figure out how to pay off what we already have and make sure every homeowner is empowered to negotiate for the best terms possible, even if they are not wealthy and well-connected.”
The Norman Democrat said when announcing her intensified efforts that she would actively seek bipartisan support for S.C.R. 28 to be heard before the 2022 session adjourns (by the end of May).
Boren is not along in expressing concern or opposition to the paid of projects. Within days of her submission of the concurrent resolution, her effort had these co-sponsors: Senators Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, J.J. Dossett, D-Tulsa, David Bullard, R-Durant, George Young, D-Oklahoma City, and Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain.
Additionally, Sen. Boren garnered the help of Representative Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh, as principal sponsor in the lower chamber of the Legislature.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel adapted and updated this report from a press release distributed by the State Senate staff.
