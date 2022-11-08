use Kay Floyd's phot High Res. I and sending a high resolution version …
Senate Democratic Leader Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City took the oath of office on Monday (November 7), beginning her final term in the Oklahoma Legislature.
Floyd was unopposed for the Senate District 46 seat.
Sen. Floyd was joined by fellow members, friends, and family for the Senate Chamber ceremony.
Her Oklahoma City metro seat was redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census, and will, for the first time, include Del City.
Floyd said she looked forward to serving all constituents within Senate District 46.
“I am humbled and honored to be returning to the Senate for a final term, and look forward to working with the citizens I represent to find positive resolutions to the challenges we face within our communities and state,” Floyd said in comments sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel newspaper.
Due to a scheduling conflict, Floyd will not participate in the swearing in ceremony to be held later this month for new and returning members of the Senate.
During Monday’s ceremony, the oath of office was administered by Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge Scott Rowland.
Sketching Kay Floyd’s career in Elective Office
Floyd was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2012, and was elected to her first term in the Oklahoma Senate in 2014. She won that first race for the House in a multi-candidate field, ultimately prevailing with a 2-1 edge in a runoff.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/kay-floyd-gets-democratic-nod-in-house-district-88-runoff/article_01337e83-0246-5bc2-b426-baf2f811f838.html )
Her first race for the Senate was a “Democrats only” election decided in the primary, in which she prevailed over a former public school board member.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/kay-floyd-vs-wildredo-santos-rivera-in-senate-district-46/article_9c19869e-c970-5c18-9cc0-280fa5c4142c.html )
Before serving in the Legislature, Floyd, an attorney, served as an assistant attorney general, was deputy executive director for the Horse Racing Commission, and served 22 years as an administrative law judge for the state.
Floyd was one of the youngest women in Oklahoma history to receive a judicial appointment.
Throughout her tenure in the Senate, Floyd has worked to promote the rights of sexual assault victims.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/senate-democratic-leader-kay-floyd-of-oklahoma-city-says-trio-of-bipartisan-measures-await-governor/article_7798a3d4-1879-55fc-8961-e14177dca10d.html )
Floyd is also known for her persistent efforts to reduce suicide rates among Oklahoma youths.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/suicide-training-for-schools-law-on-domestic-violence-assault-victims-and-measure-on-nonprofit-properties/article_f59734e7-13cb-5801-b8ad-79a3b5e3e3d8.html )
In 2016, The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) honored Sen. Floyd as an Elected Women of Excellence Award winner.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/oklahoma-state-sen-kay-floyd-garners-national-excellence-award/article_97e8e903-66f7-5f8d-8bf7-21de7a4c20ad.html )
Floyd work – both as Democratic Leader and on matters of bi-partisan concern – have garnered her state honors from the Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW).
“These and many other issues impact Oklahomans in every part of our state, in every socio-economic class, and people of all political views,” Floyd said.
“I will continue to focus on these important, universal public policy concerns, and to be a strong voice at the Capitol for the citizens of Senate District 46.”
NOTE: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel has covered Senator Floyd’s legislative work throughout her time at the state Capitol. He contributed to this story, which originated as a press release from the Senate communications staff.
