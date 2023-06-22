In his capacity as acting governor, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, on Wednesday joined Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and other local officials for meetings and tours of areas damaged during storms that brought high winds and tornadoes to the region.
In an online post, Senator Treat said utility workers and city staff are laboring “around the clock and doing all they can to get power restored. I appreciate my friend, Mayor G.T. Bynum, for inviting me and for the hospitality. I was proud to play a small role by signing the executive order that relaxed regulations to bring in more resources to storm ravaged areas.”
This morning (June 22), Treat discussed storm recovery efforts in a briefing for KOCO-TV, the local ABC news affiliate.
In his capacity as acting governor – filling in for Governor Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who are out of state – Treat has taken several practical steps.
According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel in Oklahoma City, Treat on Tuesday found the damage “unimaginable and pledged to do whatever the state can to help them recover as soon as possible.”
Senator Treat said, “I have been in communication with the Department of Emergency Management, leaders in the impacted communities and tribal officials to ensure Oklahomans are getting the resources they need.
“The storms have devastated these communities, and the result is heartbreaking. The state will do everything we can to ensure the fastest recovery possible for residents in these areas. In the meantime, Oklahomans still without power are encouraged to seek out a cooling shelter or other resources that are available.”
“I thank all the first responders and those who continue to step up during this time of need for Oklahomans. When we see these kinds of tragic events play out, the one thing we can always count on is Oklahomans helping Oklahomans.”
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management maintains “a list of local, state and federal resources that individuals can access and utilize.”
The staff press release said, “Oklahomans who have loved ones who are struggling without power are encouraged to connect them with local resources.”
Those in need of non-emergency information for disaster, health or human services “are encouraged to call 2-1-1. The 24-hour help line connects individuals with certified resource specialists in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.”
If both the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state, the Oklahoma Constitution devolves executive powers to the Senate pro temp. Treat’s order took effect for the counties of Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner.
As reported by The City Sentinel, Treat outlined his order, and subsequent steps:
"This action will relax laws and regulations on the shipping of goods for emergency use, allow agencies to have more purchasing powers, among other measures in order to bring much needed relief. It also automatically triggers the state’s price gouging statute -- that way Oklahomans aren’t being taken advantage of by individuals who are trying to charge more than necessary for goods and services. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our neighbors as they continue to recover after this storm.”
This executive order will remain in effect for 30 calendar days. It can be found on the Secretary of State’s website (https://www.sos.ok.gov/gov/execorders.aspx ).
