OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday, June 9, lab results confirmed canine influenza (flu) is the cause of the respiratory infection that forced the closure of the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter on June 3. It’s the same infection that shut the Shelter down from March 29 – May 15, the press release stated.
The Shelter is expected to close for at least 30 days to keep the infection from spreading through the Shelter and to other dogs in the metro.
Shelter staff have confirmed that about 300 dogs have canine flu symptoms, but no dogs have died from the infection. The Shelter vet and staff are developing a plan to move forward.
Canine flu is an infectious respiratory disease caused by an influenza A virus, similar to the viral strains that humans get. When the Shelter closed in March, the staff treated the dogs with antibiotics.
Animals that are sick, injured, or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in. The Shelter has a population of approximately 400 dogs.
People who adopted dogs from the Shelter last week should monitor their dogs for upper respiratory-type symptoms such as cough and runny nose. They should seek medical advice from their veterinarian if any of these symptoms develop.
Pets that are at the Shelter can be reclaimed by their owners. Residents looking for lost pets can visit okc.gov/animalwelfare.
