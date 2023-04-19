OKLAHOMA CITY –- The 16th Street Plaza District Association will present its second annual Calderón Dance Festival on Sunday, May 7, from 12- 8 p.m. The public is invited to the free, family-friendly event to celebrate dance and community. The Plaza District is located on NW 16th Street between Classen Boulevard and Penn Avenue in Oklahoma City.
The Calderón Dance Festival is the vision of the late Shannon Calderón-Primeau, former owner of Everything Goes Dance Studio located in the heart of 16th Street Plaza District.
Juliana Lopez, festival director for Calderón Dance Festival, says Calderón-Primeau’s impact on the Plaza District and dance community is still felt today.
“We honor the life of Shannon Calderón-Primeau by removing the barriers to dance and providing a fun and safe place for all to enjoy learning and moving,” Lopez said. “With the help of her family members and beloved friends, we are so excited to bring you the 2nd Annual Calderón Dance Festival.”
Family members of all ages will have the opportunity to take dance classes in various styles from more than 20 teaching artists, and observe performances from more than two dozen genres on several stages throughout the day.
“I continue to be overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support for this event from people I've never met who were impacted by Shannon," says Rachael Leonhart, Plaza District Association Executive Director.
The full lineup will be “jam-packed with world-class dancers and musicians from across the country,” according to the press release.
The event will feature BHdos, a New York-based company, which is a company within Ballet Hispanico, the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic dance cultural organization in America. Festival goers can watch a contemporary dance performance from the talented BHdos dancers and take a class from them.
Also headlining will be ReVóZo, which translates to “overflow - pouring out - bubble over” is one of several projects of flamenco singer Vicente Griego. ReVóZo combines Flamenco puro and Rumba Flamenca traditions. ReVóZo dancers will also host a Flamenco dance class.
Aranda, an Oklahoma favorite, will close the Calderon Dance Festival. The brother-duo rock band has worked with some of the industry’s finest talent, including the Grammy-nominated production team of Sam Watters and Louis Biancaniello on their first self-titled national release.
“We’re excited to bring so much world-class talent to Oklahoma City,” said Lopez. “Everyone can learn a new dance step, see a variety of performances, and enjoy everything the Plaza District has to offer.”
Organizers expect nearly 10,000 people are expected to attend the Calderón Dance Festival this year.
To become a vendor, sponsor, or volunteer, click here.
"Calderón Dance Festival exists to create inclusive, diverse, and equitable opportunities in dance,” Leonhart continued. “It's really incredible to see so many people who wouldn't normally come to The Plaza District feel like this is a place for them because of this festival."
The event is an extension of The Plaza District Association’s mission to foster a vibrant and diverse place where arts, local businesses, and community thrive, Leonhart noted.
Groups partnering with the Plaza District Association for the event include Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, Arts Council Oklahoma City, Everything Goes Dance Studio, RACE Dance Collective, Classen SAS Dance, Capitol Hill High School Dance, and The Groovemeant Community.
The 2nd Annual Calderón Dance Festival is possible through the support from The Kirkpatrick Family Fund, OK Let’s Dance, Braum's Ice Cream & Dairy, Fowler Automotive, Oklahoma's Credit Union, Anthem Brewing, Oklahoma Shirt Company, and Friends of the Plaza.
For more information, visit plazadistrict.org. Learn more about the festival and receive updates as details are released here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.