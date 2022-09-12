OKLAHOMA CITY – Scissortail Park and YMCA of Greater OKC have partnered to offer new adult and youth sports programming in the Park’s newly built southern section scheduled to open on September 23. Scissortail Sports by the YMCA will begin the week of October 3.
For the fall season, the Scissortail Park branch will offer Youth Flag Football, Youth Soccer, Adult Grass Volleyball, and Adult Flag Football. Fall sports are currently enrolling now through October 3. Youth Flag Football and Soccer will begin practices on October 4 and 6 with games beginning Saturday, October 8. Adult Flag Football and Grass Volleyball will begin games on October 10 and 12.
“Creating a partnership between the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City and Scissortail Park is only making our city stronger,” said Mike Roark, YMCA of Greater OKC Vice President and COO. “Sports offer a foundation of skills to help build a happier and healthier community, and we are excited to be a part of activating people in the amazing new addition of Scissortail Park.”
The fall season will run for six weeks.
”We are excited to partner with Scissortail Park to provide our urban core an opportunity for youth and adult sports in the beautiful new addition to the park,” Kelly Kay, President and CEO said. “Getting outside and connected to each other again is of utmost importance, this partnership with Scissortail Park will enable us to improve access to our many sports programs and better serve the community, which is core of the Y’s mission.
“We are so grateful to the leadership of Scissortail Park in their ongoing efforts to help strengthen our community, and we are excited to see this partnership grow,” Kay continued.
Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation stated, “Our collaboration with YMCA of Greater OKC is exactly what we hoped for when working to develop the southern section of Scissortail Park.
“Our new space featuring a soccer field, practice field, futsal court, two basketball courts, and four pickleball courts is the perfect place to establish a YMCA branch,” she added.
“Supporting wellness and exercise through sports aligns with our values and vision, making Scissortail Park a place for everyone,” Heffernan said. “We look forward to a long partnership offering YMCA sports throughout the year at Scissortail Park.
According to the website, Scissortail Park is designed for connection – with nature, neighbors, and ourselves. It is a place for play, culture, celebration, and inspiration.
Last week Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt posted on Facebook, “We can no longer imagine Oklahoma City without Scissortail Park. It is therefore all the more amazing that in two weeks, this jewel will double in size,”
Fall sports registration information can be found at ymcaokc.org/programs or at scissortailpark.org/ymcasports.
