featured breaking
School Administrators Urge NO Vote on State Question 820, advocates of pot legalization make late funding appeal and plan watch party
Oklahoma City – The State Capitol steps in Oklahoma City were the setting for an event where school district superintendents from around the state made a passionate plea for “NO” votes on State Question 820, the statutory ballot proposition that would, if approved by voters in today’s election, legalize recreational use of marijuana.
Also on Monday, Michelle Tilley, leader of the campaign to legalize pot for personal recreational use, made a final plea for campaign cash to finance an election day turnout push and pay for the massive wave of advertising the pro-820 campaign purchased for the special election.
School Superintendents join late push against State Question 820
Sean McDaniel, superintendent of the Oklahoma City Public Schools, said in a statement shared after the Capitol rally: “Legalizing recreational marijuana for adults will lead to more children having access and trying it.”
According to a press release from the anti-820 campaign, all the educators present “iterated they were making these statements as individuals with experience in our schools and were not speaking on behalf of the entities where they are employed.”
The first speaker, Muskogee Superintendent Dr. Jarod Mendenhall, said, “Under the cover of the state’s medical marijuana program, we have seen an increase in students using marijuana. S.Q. 820 will increase that access and puts our schools in a very difficult situation because marijuana’s use is so difficult to detect. As educators our goal is to maximize a student’s ability to achieve, but marijuana strikes at that very core.
“Ingesting THC as the adolescent brain is actively developing has horrible consequences. Marijuana use among those under 25 harms brain development including difficulty in thinking, problem solving, and memory loss.”
According to the press release from “Protect Our Kids NO 820,” Matt Posey, Superintendent at the Bethel Public Schools (in rural Pottawatomie County), commented:
“Speaking as an Oklahoma citizen, I'm deeply concerned about the possibility of legalizing recreational marijuana and its potential impact on Oklahoma students and education. Teen marijuana use is already a major concern, and I anticipate that recreational legalization will only exacerbate the current problems by dramatically increasing accessibility.
“Bethel Public Schools does not take a position for, or against, S.Q, 820. However, I urge voters to further consider the potential impacts that legalizing recreational marijuana may have on Oklahoma students and the school environment. We must take steps to ensure that our students have access to safe and healthy academic environments with an emphasis on their overall health and well-being,” Posey concluded.”
From Logan County, Guthrie High School’s principal Chris LaGrande had a similar message: “As a school administrator speaking as a private citizen, the legalization of recreational marijuana is very concerning. Marijuana in its simplest form is a gateway drug that leads to more serious drug addictions. Marijuana’s use creates a carefree persona that is detrimental to learning and subsequent academic achievement.”
The release crafted by Pat McFerron, a veteran state pollster and campaign advisor working for the anti-820 effort, continued, “ A few school leaders who could not attend also issued statements in opposition” to the ballot question.
Dr. Joe Siano, 17-year veteran Superintendent for Norman Public Schools, stated: “Schools across our state have seen an increase in marijuana usage under the medical marijuana system. Moving to legalizing recreational marijuana will make this worse. Our school leaders want the focus to be on academic achievement, but the proliferation of marijuana in our communities and the consequential increase in its usage among our students and in our schools takes us away from that central mission.
“Not only does recreational legalization lead to more individual lives being sidetracked by addiction, but it diverts the resources of our schools, ultimately hurting all of our children, our families, and our communities.”
Public Schools District 89 (Oklahoma City) is led by Dr. McDaniel. In a statement, McDaniel asserted:
“During my more than 30 years working to improve the lives of young people, it is still heart-breaking to see a child damage, or even destroy, a promising future by starting down the road of substance abuse which often begins with marijuana.
“The record is clear, legalizing recreational marijuana for adults will lead to more children having access and trying it out. With today’s high THC, that means the more of our youth and young adults will have their addiction circuitry activated. ... No amount of tax dollars is worth putting one life, one family, one community, through the pain that can cause.”
Former Governor Frank Keating of Protect Our Kids NO 820 and former Mental Health Commissioner Terri White also joined the rally. Law enforcement community leaders were present.
Dale Denwalt of The Oklahoman newspaper reported Keating’s words: “The last thing I want to see is a stoned society. It makes no sense to me to open the floodgates and permit a substance s destructive to health, wealth and welfare as legalization of recreational marijuana.
“It’s something we need that we as a society ned to say ‘enough is enough.’ We’ve had medical marijuana, and we don’t need people face-down in the streets.”
Proponents make late push, and plan a party
Michelle Tilley of the pro-820 campaign, sent an election eve email to supporters, asking for a late cash infusion, stessing “we need your support one last time before the polls open.”
Former state Representative Ryan Kiesel, a senior adviser for Yes on 820, decried what he deemed “ridiculous stuff” coming from the anti-820 campaign. A long-time advocate of criminal justice reforms, including reduced penalties for low-level offenses, Kiesel asserted that states where marijuana has been legalized “have fewer ruined lives by people going into the criminal justice system, fewer wasted law enforcement resources by having to police small amounts of marijuana and more money going into schools, health care and substance abuse treatment, which is exactly what these folks are asking for.”
According to an email from Yes on 820 sent Monday to The City Sentinel, the group is hosting a watch party at the Tower Theatre, on N.W. 23 Street in Oklahoma City, beginning when the polls close at 7 p.m. The event is free, but attendees encouraged to RSVP )towertheatreokc.com).
Tilley, campaign manager for the pro-829 drive, said, “We’re excited for Election Day and we invite all our supporters to get to the polls ... and then come join us at our watch party. Volunteers from all across this state have spent countless hours working on this campaign, running phone drives, handing out literature and knocking doors.
“This party is our way of honoring their work and commitment to enacting positive change that will bring new revenue into the state, reduce unnecessary and wasteful arrests, and deliver smarter and safer regulations.”
As noted previously, public opinion surveys have found more opposition to State Question 820 than for the medical marijuna measure enacted in 820.
A special election such as today’s generally has much lower voter participation than general elections, but interest in S.Q. 820 is extraordinarily high. Today’s result will be driven by which side does the best job of getting its voters to the polls.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Renowned Concordia Choir coming to Oklahoma City on March 15
- School Administrators Urge NO Vote on State Question 820, advocates of pot legalization make late funding appeal and plan watch party
- Oklahoma State Election Board Offers Tips, Reminders for voters in today's State Question 820 decision
- Takin' It to the People:| Oklahomans Speak Out at House Hearing
- Oklahoma's Tom Love passes away
- Workforce Woes Are the Root Cause of Small Businesses’ Problems
- From a Cushing Physician to ‘My Fellow Oklahomans’ – Vote NO on S.Q. 820
- From Both Sides Now: This Tuesday, Vote No on Oklahoma State Question 820
Most Popular
Articles
- From a Cushing Physician to ‘My Fellow Oklahomans’ – Vote NO on S.Q. 820
- From Both Sides Now: This Tuesday, Vote No on Oklahoma State Question 820
- Oklahoma Senate approves Kay Floyd’s consumer protection bill
- Oklahoma State Election Board Offers Tips, Reminders for voters in today's State Question 820 decision
- Legal group files class action lawsuit against state agency on behalf of people with mental illness languishing in Oklahoma jails 'without trial or treatment'
- School Administrators Urge NO Vote on State Question 820, advocates of pot legalization make late funding appeal and plan watch party
- Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Historical Society present Bob Wills Day at the Capitol
- Oklahoma City Doctor Named OHCA Dental Director
- Former President Donald Trump hails endorsement by Oklahoma’s MarkWayne Mullin
- State Question 820 -- campaigns for and against Marijuana Legalization are in the final days
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.