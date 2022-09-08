The Santa Fe Family Life Center (SFFLC) celebrates Oklahomans whose philanthropy has served the community in significant and enduring ways each year. The 2022 John F. Kennedy Community Service Awards Gala will take place at 7 p.m., September 20 (a Tuesday) at Oklahoma City’s Omni Hotel.
Lou Kerr will receive the Mark Ruffin Lifetime Achievement Award.
Phil Busey and Desmond Mason are this year’s JFK honorees.
Best known for her decades of philanthropic work, Lou Kerr’s leadership with health and human services, arts, culture and education have contributed to her legacy. As president and CEO of the Kerr Foundation, she has worked to provide grants to community organizations in need of support.
Outreach efforts, from food pantries to social welfare initiatives, have characterized her life’s work. Kerr is the founder of the annual Oklahoma State University Women’s Business Leadership Conference, now in its 30th year. She serves as a trustee for Oklahoma City University, the Oklahoma School of Science and Math Foundation and the National Symphony Orchestra.
Phil Busey will be honored for his work as a co-founder of El Sistema Oklahoma, an afterschool program for at-risk children centered around music education.
Logistical barriers, including access to instruments, academic and nutrition support and transportation, are resolved through dedicated staff efforts. The non-profit organization’s goal is to provide a supervised arts experience with positive effects on other areas of students’ lives and ultimately contribute to students’ leadership abilities as productive citizens.
Busey practiced law in Oklahoma City for more than 25 years before founding Delaware Resource Group, a defense contractor firm.
Former NBA player Desmond Mason will be honored for his work with the Inasmuch Foundation and as a donor to children’s charities. Since 2004, he has donated proceeds from the Desmond Mason Art Show to non-profit causes throughout the world.
He founded a studio in Midtown in 2009 to showcase local artists’ work and continue to advocate for children in need.
“The John F. Kennedy Community Service Award is awarded to honor outstanding individuals whose legacy of service has defined their life and changed lives in our state,” said Matt Bond, executive director at SFFLC.
“As we come together with our supporters to honor these individuals, we are reminded of the value of service through life-enhancing initiatives. Our work would not be possible without the dedication of our volunteers and sponsors.”
Previous award winners include Tricia Everest, Mike Turpen, Toby Keith, Kari Watkins, Jenny Love Meyer, and Polly Nichols.
SFFLC offers a variety of sports and health and wellness programs to all members of the community, including individuals with disabilities. Programs include adaptive sporting leagues and camps, improving the health and inclusion of Oklahomans with disabilities.
