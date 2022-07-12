OKLAHOMA CITY - Each year, hundreds of at-risk and low-income children dream of receiving a bike for Christmas. The Salvation Army Central Oklahoma Area Command’s Women’s Auxiliary is asking for the community’s help to fulfill that dream.
The Women’s Auxiliary and its community partners work to raise funds to provide a bike to every child who asks for one during The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program.
Area businesses also help to make these holiday dreams come true. The public is invited to donate at The Salvation Army kettles found at various businesses throughout Oklahoma City during the month of July.
“Every year, we have hundreds of children who ask for a bike at Christmas,” said D’Anna Pulliam, volunteer of The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. “It breaks your heart when they aren’t able to receive one. Sometimes, the only wish on their Christmas list is a new bike.”
Funds donated will go directly to buying new bikes for children in the greater Oklahoma City metro this Christmas.
Kettles can be found at Advanced Chiropractic; All About Cha, Norman; Alray’s Cleaners; Al’s Bicycle; BancFirst locations in Jones, Luther, Harrah, Del City, 23rd& Hiawasse, I-240 & Sooner Rd, SE 15 & Sooner Rd; Beauty Mark Salon, Moore; Bike Lab; Brown’s Shoe Store, Norman; Choctaw Golf Course Café; Chris’ Express Drug; Coffee Slingers; Del Ranch locations, NE 23rd, NE 10th; Fellers-Snider Law Office; First Bethany Bank – both locations; First National Bank – all locations; Fox Pools; Game HQ; Ginger’s Tag; Greenway Plaza Tag; H&H Gun Range & Café; Heritage Lanes Bowling Center; Homeland – NW 122nd; Huntington Fine Jewelers, both locations; Jasco; J’s Hallmark Stores locations in Oklahoma & Cleveland Counties; Jet’s NY Slice, Moore; L3Harris; La Baguette Bakery & Café, Norman; Maccini Construction.
Other Locations include: MWC YMCA; Napoleon Deli; Not Your Average Joe, OKC & Norman; NW Tag Agency; OK Runner, OKC & Norman; Old Dominion Freight; Pace Butler Corporation; Paris Plaza 66; Phat Tire, Edmond; Platinum Beauty Salon; Premiere Physical Therapy; Pro Bikes; Quail Creek Bank; Red Coyote Running & Fitness – both locations; RCB Bank, Broadway & N. Western locations; Rococo Restaurant; STS Scissortail Travel Stop, Norman; Swiss Cleaners, all locations; Taziki’s Restaurant; The Manhattan; Tinker Tag Agency; Virginia’s, Edmond; Wheeler Dealer Bicycle; Wilshire Gun Range.
“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of the public, as well as our community partners,” said Area Commander Major Charles Powell. “A bike is such a simple gift that brings so much joy to underserved children during Christmas.”
According to the press release, in efforts to obtain the largest number of bikes, they are ordered unassembled directly from the manufacturer. FedEx transfers the bikes with free freight to a local warehouse where community volunteers come together to assemble the bikes.
Oklahoma Bicycle Society generously donates a new bike helmet for each bike. Last Christmas, Buck$ 4 Bikes was able to provide 594 Christmas wishes to Angel Tree children who requested bikes.
Approximately 30 million Americans receive assistance from the Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children.
The Salvation Army uses 82 cents of every dollar donated to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide.
For more information about Buck$ 4 Bikes, contact D’Anna Pulliam at 405-408-5457. To learn more, visit salvationarmyusa.org.
