Tomorrow (July 20, 2023), Fireman 1st Class Raymond Camery, born in California -- who died during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor -- will be buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.
Born August 29, 1915 in Newman, California, Camery's hometown is listed as Modesto. His enlistment date is not available. He was at the time of death, ranked F1c.
Navy Fireman (FN) were part of the Engine Room Force, Artificer Branch. Historically, non-rated engine room men were paid at a higher rate than their deck counterparts because of the more strenuous nature of their work.
Firemen are responsible for standing engineering watches and performing minor maintenance repairs. This rating is part of an apprenticeship opportunity that leads to training in propulsion and precision welding/fabrication/plumbing.
Although his promotion dates are not available, he was an apprentice Seaman upon enlistment, and advanced through the ranks as Seaman 2nd Class, Fireman 3rd Class, Fireman 2nd Class and then Fireman 1st Class.
U.S. Navy records list only the U.S.S. Oklahoma (BB 37) as his duty station.
His awards and decorations included the Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star) and World War II Victory Medal.
His photograph is of low resolution, but can be viewed at this link: https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt0000000XeKcEAK .
Camery's remains were identifed on March 28, 2018, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) says. Fireman First Class Camery served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma (BB-37) and was aboard the ship during the Pearl Harbor attack.
He was killed in the attack, and while his remains were recovered from the ship, they could not be identified following the incident. He was initially buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
In 2015, advances in forensic techniques prompted the reexamination and eventual identification of F1 Camery’s remains.
Notes: Information for this narrative was gathered from materials provided by DPAA, transmitted to The City Sentinel and other news organizations by the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, Media Outreach Department, operating from Millington, Tennessee (www.outreach.navy.mil ). Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin, from The City Sentinel news staff, prepared the story for posting, gratefully acknowledging the assistance of MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel.
