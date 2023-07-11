Last month, Catholics who follow news about the Church learned about the latest development in the approach Pope Francis is taking toward two upcoming sessions for what is known as the General Assembly of Bishops on synodality.
The "secretariat for the synod" published a document -- the instrumentum laboris, as it deemed, in the Latin language of the Church. More on Latin, the language of the Church, below.
At a press conference held in Vatican City, the document was presented by a trio chosen by Francis:
Cardinals Mario Grech and Jean Claude Hollerich S.J., secretary general and relator general, and Father Giacomo Costa, S.J., the consultor.
As reported at the time:
“The document brings together ‘the fruits’ of the synodal journey since October 2021. Unlike the working documents for past synods, which were intended to be amended, improved and voted upon, this document is designed as ‘a practical aid for the conduct’ of the October assembly at which there will be more than 350 participants (including laymen and around 45 women, both lay and consecrated), not a text to be amended.”
The key words in the above paragraph were "not a text to be amended."
(https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2023/06/20/synod-working-document-245525?utm_source=piano&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=2928&pnespid=prs.UXUWNL5Fi6TCpSzsFp6BrQi3D4J7Meq22uw0owRma.QQDcilbaLrevKOHPQJJKkjfKPo )
Men like me, and women of like mind, are baffled over the celebratory sentiments of the Pope’s trio of synod leaders aimed (is there a better word?) at a wide range of matters on which we reside on the side of Scripture and Tradition, rather than "contemporary concerns" about ... Scripture and Tradition.
While advocates assert the document provides an alternative to the "polarization" now characterizing the world-wide church, the document is, in your humble servant's opinion, a formula for intensified polarization.
I am blessed -- some might say, cursed -- with a detailed, explicit and concrete understanding of the history of the Church.
My specialty in the groves of academe was Medieval Church History (of Europe), but I studied World History in great detail while in college, and through a lifetime since then.
As I understand it, the emerging synodal process, and the instrumentum itself, cannot be reconciled with Orthodox Roman Catholic understandings of Faith, Tradition, Scripture, papal authority or episcopal jurisdiction.
The 50-page document is widely available.
The response to its contents is a widely shared sense of dismay among many (I won't claim the majority of) Catholics.
Here are the document’s five main questions in three separate categories, posed to guide the synod's deliberations.
Mind you, this is in a document that cannot be amended.
Communion
1. How does the service of charity and commitment to justice and care for our common home nourish communion in a synodal Church?
2. How can a synodal Church make credible the promise that “love and truth will meet” (Ps 85:11)?
3. How can a dynamic relationship of gift exchange between the Churches grow?
4. How can a synodal Church fulfill its mission through a renewed ecumenical commitment?
5. How can we recognise and gather the richness of cultures and develop dialogue amongst religions in the light of the Gospel?
Mission
1. How can we walk together towards a shared awareness of the meaning and content of mission?
2. What should be done so a synodal Church is also an ‘all ministerial’ missionary Church?
3. How can the Church of our time better fulfill its mission through greater recognition and promotion of the baptismal dignity of women?
4. How can we properly value ordained Ministry in its relationship with baptismal Ministries in a missionary perspective?
5. How can we renew and promote the Bishop’s ministry from a missionary synodal perspective?
Participation
1. How can we renew the service of authority and the exercise of responsibility in a missionary synodal Church?
2. How can we develop discernment practices and decision-making processes in an authentically synodal manner that respects the protagonism of the Spirit?
3. What structures can be developed to strengthen a missionary synodal Church?
4. How can we give structure to instances of synodality and collegiality that involve groupings of local Churches?
5. How can the institution of the Synod be strengthened so that it is an expression of episcopal collegiality within an all-synodal Church?
A faithful, Orthodox Roman Catholic's response
In the spirit of the latter category -- Participation -- below is offered what I believe is a rational, Bible-based, Faith-based, Tradition-based, history-based and intellectually honest response to each and every one of the questions listed.
If offer this in response to a document for which no amendment is contemplated. Nor is amendment even allowed. This response for all three categories: Communion, Mission, and Participation.
The answer to each question should be:
The Church can achieve its Divine mission by clinging to the Magisterium, upholding the Faith of Our Fathers and Mothers, and turning aside all proposals to erode the common understanding of the Faith and Tradition, the role of the Papacy, legitimate Episcopal authority, the shared mission of the laity and the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
There is, indeed, context for everything in life -- the predictable, the unexpected, the troubling and the comforting.
When Francis quickly embarked on his anti-capitalism journey from the Chair of Saint Peter, I reminded myself he came to the papacy from a country (Argentina) with a socialist tradition.
When he began to launch attacks on legislative results he did not like, I reminded myself he came to the papacy after living in a country where representative government is long-challenged.
In his years in power as "the Servant of the Servants of God," I have found comfort in his words of opposition to abortion, his affirmation of some aspects of Church Tradition, and his affable manner.
Then, as he intensified efforts to erode the best healthy policies of his two predecessors (John Paul II and Benedict XVI) concerning the Latin Mass, I grew concerned. This became absolutely crystal clear after the death of Benedict this past winter.
I comforted myself with knowledge that the ancient language of the Universal Church remains ... the language of the Church. Still, his focused, methodical and precise steps to drive away those who love the Latin Liturty -- people who tithe, who honor the Church's teaching in matters of faith and morals and who support the Magisterium -- are odd, coming from the man who head of the Church.
When he announced another 21 Cardinals the other day, I was reminded that a man whose sermons are often beautiful reflections on living faithfully in accord with the teachings of Jesus can also be a man capable of Machiavellian strategies aimed at critics.
To be clear, his intentions are unmistakable concerning not only his most antagonistic critics, but also loving critics who pray every day sincerely that he will be a good and successful and Orthodox pope. Some of these, at least, he intends to muffle, muzzle or silence.
There's an old joke, that used to always make me laugh, about critics of one pope or another. People who supported what a particular pope did, or did not do, in particular instances, are often wont to say: "That guy (or gal) thinks he (or she) is more Catholic than the pope."
I'm not laughing about that joke any more, and that makes me sad.
I am, however, praying more often.
I am not quite yet following the instructions of St. Paul in 1 Thessalonians 5:17 ("pray without ceasing"), but closer than ever.
Back to the roots, the Psalms of King David instruct believers in the One Who made us “always” to pray, to praise and to listen.
Blessed counsel, in his days, and ours.
