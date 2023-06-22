The Regional Transportation Authority has adopted new plans that will connect Edmond, Oklahoma City, and Norman by Railway.
The RTA board has been discussing with BNSF Railway about adding their trains to those tracks in what will improve transportation options for metro residents.
Former Oklahoma Governor Brad Henry (also a member of the RTA) said, " I would love to be able to park at a train station near my house, get on a train and go to Norman...today's meeting with the RTA was monumental, allowing them to take the first step to apply for federal funding."
Overall, there are 11 potential stops, one in downtown Edmond, on 63rd St. in Oklahoma City, and then down to a University of Oklahoma special event station.
The RTA also approved a planned bus route from Oklahoma City to Tinker AFB, and the next project would be a train route to Will Rogers World Airport.
The plan is a good idea in that overall improves the quality of life in the community and also helps the city look progressive and attractive to possible outside business and industry considering doing business in the metro.
