This holiday season, Rose State College in Midwest City is accepting donations of professional clothing for its Raider Rack. The Raider Rack benefits Rose State College students and members of the community in need.
This semester, Rose State has helped more than 75 individuals receive over 400 items and passed out 83 winter coats and gear.
Anyone interested in donating can drop off clean clothes at the Rose State Diversity Center in Midwest City, open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Dec. 22. Donors will receive a tax-deductible form.
Rose State College says the highest need for the community is small men’s clothing and size 6-12 women’s professional clothing. For more information, visit rose.edu.
Rose State President Jeanie Webb met recently with Executive Council members of the Student Senate to discuss sprint semester events and other campus activities. Classes begin again on January 17.
Liberal Arts and Sciences Division team member Danielle Louck at Rose State was awarded the Sandra Mace Award at the 2022 Oklahoma Political Science Association Conference.
She was recognized for dedication for the Political Science events that are hosted throughout the semester.
