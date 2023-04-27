Oklahoma City -- As a young legislator, I am deeply saddened by the news of yet another school shooting, this time at Rose State College. My heart goes out to the victim and those that experienced the fear of an active shooter on campus.
We cannot continue allowing these tragedies to happen and we must take a serious look at how we can improve both mental health access, and our states' loose gun laws. By supporting access to mental health services, we can work towards addressing the root causes of gun violence and help prevent future tragedies like the one that occurred at Rose State College.
The reality is that loose gun laws paired with lacking mental health access contribute to increased shooting incidents, and we cannot continue to turn a blind eye to this fact. As legislators, it is our responsibility to prioritize the safety and well-being of Oklahomans, especially our students who are most vulnerable to these types of attacks.
I am calling on our state leaders to take action in addressing the issue of mental health access and to consider the role that our current gun laws play in contributing to these incidents. We need common-sense gun reform that will keep guns out of the hands of those who should not have them, while still respecting the rights of responsible gun owners.
We cannot afford to wait for another tragedy to occur before we take action. Let's take meaningful steps towards preventing future acts of gun violence and address the mental health disparities our state faces.
Biographical Note: Arturo Alonso-Sandoval serves District 89 (near Southeast side Oklahoma City) in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Rose State College Tragic School Shooting -- Commentary
- Oklahoma State Representative Arturo Alonso Sandoval
Updated
