Midwest City, Oklahoma –– Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb will be among the honorees at the 55th Annual Ladies in the News event on Friday, March 31, 2023.
Dr. Webb, who has served as President of Rose State College since 2013, has been selected for her outstanding leadership and contributions to education in Oklahoma.
Dr. Webb is the seventh president and first female president of Rose State College.
Under her leadership, Rose State College has continued to grow and expand its programs while maintaining its commitment to providing affordable, high-quality education to students from all backgrounds.
"I am deeply honored to be recognized by the Ladies in the News committee amongst this esteemed list of women in Oklahoma," Dr. Webb said.
"Rose State College is committed to serving our community and providing opportunities for students to achieve their dreams, and I am proud to be a part of such a wonderful institution."
The Ladies in the News event, hosted by the Oklahoma Hospitality Club, celebrates the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to their professions and communities.
In addition to Dr. Webb, the 2023 honorees include Irene and Margo Gianos, Honestly Margo; Dr. Mautra Staley Jones, OCCC; The Honorable Catherine Burton; Kim Garrett, LMSW, NACP, Palomar; Danne’ L. Johnson, J.D. OCU Law; Marilyn Olson, VillagesOKC; Virginia Calame; Perrin Duncan, Arnall Family Foundation; Erin Page, MetroFamily Magazine; Lisa Johnson-Billy, Chickasaw Nation Legislature; Megan Law, Rotary Club of Oklahoma City; and Alyssa Kaiser Nash, WealthTrust OK.
