Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College is partnering with Mid-Del Public Schools to expand concurrent enrollment opportunities for Mid-Del students.
The Rose State Jump Start program strives to break down the barriers students may have experienced to concurrent enrollment, including lack of transportation, lack of extra financial support to cover course fees and scheduling issues with their high school courses.
“Rose State looks forward to continuing to expand opportunities for Mid-Del students through growing concurrent enrollment programs,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“To welcome Mid-Del students, Rose State is providing the necessary space for the students along with highly qualified faculty and access to all of our regular campus support resources.”
By increasing opportunities for concurrent enrollment, we can ensure that students stay on track to successfully complete a degree at Rose State.
This approach also opens up new possibilities, such as the 2+1 option, where students can spend two years in concurrent enrollment and then transition to one year of full-time enrollment at Rose State to earn an Associate's Degree.
In the current partnership, Rose State has created an adjusted schedule to provide course times that work for Mid-Del students within the hours of their regular school day.
Mid-Del will provide transportation to and from all three high schools to Rose State for courses.
Mid-Del will also provide additional funding support for students to cover some of the additional course fees.
Through the Rose State and Mid-Del partnership, students will receive expanded dual enrollment course options that work toward fulfilling high school curriculum requirements while earning college credit.
“We are excited to announce the expansion of the relationship between Mid-Del and Rose State College through the Rose State Jump Start Program partnership,” Mid-Del Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard Cobb said.
“Working together to meet the needs of the students desiring concurrent enrollment opportunities will jump start their efforts in obtaining an associate degree.”
Enrollment ends Monday, August 21. To learn more about the Rose State Jump Start partnership with Mid-Del Public Schools, contact a concurrent enrollment specialist via email online at concurrent@raider.rose.edu or telephone (405) 733-7951
Notes: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma. Mid-Del Public Schools is celebrating its 80th anniversary serving the students and families of the Mid-Del community. Mid-Del serves more than 13,500 students each year in our three high schools, three middle schools and 13 elementary schools. Mid-Del is home to the Mid-Del Technology Center with campuses in Midwest City, Del City and on Tinker Air Force Base. Mid-Del is “a 1:1 District and we have some of the smallest class sizes in the metro area. We are proud to serve our military families and the four communities in our service area.” Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.