Midwest City, Oklahoma -– Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program operates a modern, 12-chair community clinic on campus.
The clinic offers clinical services to the community during the spring and fall academic semesters. Rose State sent The City Sentinel a reminder about the program on Monday, March 6 – National Dentist Day.
“Rose State’s accredited dental hygiene program has been educating students using the most up-to-date dental technology since 1970,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“By offering dental services to the public, our students obtain the necessary training and experience needed to obtain licensure to practice while increasing the level of care for our community.”
As a Rose State press release explained, “Students need patient care experience to obtain their requirements and graduate. Patient care also prepares the students for their clinical board exam, which is necessary for licensure.
“The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers cleanings, non-surgical periodontal therapy, dental X-rays, sealants, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings and blood pressure screenings. The services are provided by dental hygiene students under the supervision of licensed dentists and licensed dental hygienists.
“Patients will be scheduled for a screening appointment to determine the required difficulty level of the procedure. Upon completion of the screening appointment, the student assigned to the patient will reach out to schedule the appointment for dental services.”
The program began again at the start of the spring semester in January, and will continue through
early May. Students see patients as follows:
Monday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Thursday – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Beginning again in the the fall semester (September to December), students will see patients as follows:
Monday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Friday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
