Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program will host a dental screening day on Monday, August 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the on-campus dental clinic located in the Allied Dental Education Building.
The clinic offers clinical services to the community during the spring and fall academic semesters. The designated screening day on Aug. 28 is for patients ages 13 and older and kicks off the fall semester offerings.
“Offering dental services to the public ensures that our students receive the patient care experience and training needed to complete their education, prepare for their clinical board exam and obtain licensure to practice,” Rose State Director of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting Esmeralda Ornelas said.
“By providing these services at a reduced rate, patients can take advantage of affordable dental care while helping students grow their skills under licensed professionals.”
Rose State’s accredited dental program utilizes the most up-to-date dental technology available. The program operates a modern,12-chair community clinic on campus.
The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers cleanings, dental X-rays, sealants, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings and preventive education. The services are provided by dental hygiene students under the supervision of licensed dentists and licensed dental hygienists.
The screening appointment will determine the required difficulty level of any necessary dental procedures. Screenings are $10 to be paid by cash or check. Upon completion of the screening appointment, the student assigned to the patient will reach out to schedule the appointment for dental services.
For patients 12 and under, no screening is required to schedule a dental cleaning. The dental cleaning fee for those 13 and older is $10. For children ages three through 12, the fee is $5.
To make an appointment for the Aug. 28 screening, call 405-733-7337. The campus is located on the Rose State campus in the Allied Dental Education Building at 6301 Tinker Diagonal in Midwest City, Oklahoma. More information about Rose State’s Dental Hygiene Clinic can be found at www.rose.edu.
Notes: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted from Jones Public Relations. Pat chose the photos accompanying the post.
