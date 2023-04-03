Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Rose State College will host a career fair on the second floor of the Jeanie Webb Student Union TODAY -- Monday, April 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is Free and open to the public.
The 2023 Spring Career Fair at Rose State College provides a unique opportunity for job seekers to check out a wide range of career opportunities.
For employers, face-to-face networking and discussions regarding employment interests and opportunities aid in the process of choosing and hiring future employees.
“When it comes to sourcing career opportunities for job seekers and evaluating potential hires for employers, nothing tops in-person networking and conversations,” Rose State College Workforce Development Director of Career Services John Cain said.
“After an absence for the past few years, we are very excited to bring the Career Fair at Rose State College back to our community.”
Employers representing a broad range of industries, from banking and municipalities to technology, have already registered to participate, including the following:
● ABLE Commission
● Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health
● Amazon
● AT&T
● Catalyst Dental
● Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital
● Chickasaw Nation
● Child Care Inc.
● City of Midwest City
● Dell Technologies
● Dental Depot
● Edmond Police
● Edmond Public Safety Commission
● FNB Community Bank
● Herzog
● Johnson Controls
● Metropolitan Library System
● Oklahoma City University
● Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
● Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
● OneNet
● OU Health
● Paycom
● Rose State / EmPower Program
● SHEP
● SSM Health St. Anthony
● The City of Oklahoma City
● True Sky Credit Union
● United States Postal Service
● UPS
Again: Attendance is free for participants, but advanced registration is encouraged.
To register, go to: workforce.rose.edu/career-fair. Sign up, and get over there!
Employers, if this sounds good, see if they will still let you in -- The registration fee of $125 was set to include parking, refreshments and lunch for two, a six-foot table with a black tablecloth, two chairs and event promotion.
The deadline was Friday, March 31, Check out: bit.ly/rsccareerfair.
Note: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
