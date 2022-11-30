Rose State College (RSC) is hosting its annual Light the Night event to kick off the holiday season. This annual free, family-friendly event is open to the public.
The event will feature letters to Santa, Do-It-Yourself ornament making, caroling, hot cocoa and cookies and more.
The first 200 in attendance will receive a hot cocoa mug, according to a press release from RSC.
WHERE:
Rose State College
Student Union and Campus Mall
6420 Southeast 15th Street
Midwest City, Oklahoma 73110
WHEN:
Thursday, December 1, 2022
5:15 to 8 p.m.
