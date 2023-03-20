Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College recently hired Michelle Stoddard as Director of Strategic Communications of the Workforce Development program and the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity.
featured breaking
Rose State College hires Michelle Stoddard for Workforce Development Strategic Communications
“Michelle’s proven record of providing creative and strategic solutions to organizations brings an invaluable resource to our Workforce Development and Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity programs,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“Her experience is vital as we strive to broaden the reach and impact of these important programs as well as advance and achieve strategic institutional goals.”
Stoddard comes into this role with 20 years of experience as an award-winning creative problem-solver across a broad range of industries, including business, musical arts, higher education, healthcare, consulting, technology, cybersecurity, legal, government and the non-profit sector.
Prior to accepting this position, Stoddard founded and managed her own design agency. In her personal life, she is a proud military spouse and mother of three.
The Workforce Development and Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity programs at Rose State serve as go-to resources for the aerospace and cybersecurity industries. The programs also represent a collaboration of higher education, career technology centers, industry partners and communities working together to answer workforce needs with educational pathways, stackable credentials and training designed to propel Oklahoma to the next level of economic development.
To learn more about Rose State College Workforce Development and the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity program, visit www.trainingatrose.com.
Note: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is garnered favorable notice as a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Kyle Dillingham to headline Salvation Army’s 36th Annual Celebration of Hope
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe!
- The Minority Homeownership Gap in Oklahoma City Is Slightly Smaller Than the National Average
- Less Work, More Life? Oklahoma Employees Work 5.2 Hours Less Than They Did 5 Years Ago, Mixbook Study Reveals
- Rose State College hires Michelle Stoddard for Workforce Development Strategic Communications
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Ten journalists and two Lifetime Achievement honorees highlight Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame’s 53rd anniversary
- OKC Beautiful to host Annual Distinguished Service Awards Luncheon March 23
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Congressman Josh Brecheen Votes to Overturn President Biden’s Unconstitutional WOTUS Rule
- Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond files lawsuit against Biden administration’s EPA over rejected plan on ozone emissions
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Kevin Stitt joins 18 other American governors in Statement opposing harmful ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Policies
- ‘The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are diligently striving to recover Fort Reno lands for the future’
- Shooting at Kingdom Hall in Hamburg, Germany
- Oklahoma Says "NO" to Ohio Toxic Waste |Other States Not Warned They Were Dump Sites
- Debbie Epinosa of Oklahoma City and Deacon Larry Sousa of Norman receive 2023 Chief Justice Kane Awards
- State Senate approves measure to create Oklahoma Civil Rights Trail
- Oklahoma's Oil & Gas 12-Month Collections Reach New High, State Treasurer Says
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.