Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College recently hired Michelle Stoddard as Director of Strategic Communications of the Workforce Development program and the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity.

 
 
“Michelle’s proven record of providing creative and strategic solutions to organizations brings an invaluable resource to our Workforce Development and Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity programs,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“Her experience is vital as we strive to broaden the reach and impact of these important programs as well as advance and achieve strategic institutional goals.”
 
 
Stoddard comes into this role with 20 years of experience as an award-winning creative problem-solver across a broad range of industries, including business, musical arts, higher education, healthcare, consulting, technology, cybersecurity, legal, government and the non-profit sector.
 
Prior to accepting this position, Stoddard founded and managed her own design agency. In her personal life, she is a proud military spouse and mother of three.
 
 
The Workforce Development and Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity programs at Rose State serve as go-to resources for the aerospace and cybersecurity industries. The programs also represent a collaboration of higher education, career technology centers, industry partners and communities working together to answer workforce needs with educational pathways, stackable credentials and training designed to propel Oklahoma to the next level of economic development.
 
To learn more about Rose State College Workforce Development and the Center of Workforce Excellence in Aerospace and Cybersecurity program, visit www.trainingatrose.com.
 
Note: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is garnered favorable notice as a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.

