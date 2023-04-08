Rose State College awarded Silver 'Military Friendly® designation by VIQTORY
Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College (Rose State) this month announced it has earned the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation.
Rose State was also awarded the designation of Silver, which means the school is within 20% of the top 10 ranked organizations.
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation are evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey, with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.
Methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for Student Retention, Graduation, Job Placement, Loan Repayment, Persistence (Degree Advancement or Transfer) and Loan Default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“At Rose State, we strive to provide resources that offer the utmost support for military personnel, veterans and their families, and we are honored to receive the 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School Designation and to also receive the Silver designation in recognition of our continued efforts,“ Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
“We are fortunate to have enjoyed a close partnership with our neighbor, Tinker Air Force Base, which assists us in creating educational programs and training for all of our students that work hand-in-hand with the needs of the marketplace, especially within the continually growing aerospace and cybersecurity fields.”
The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
To learn more about veteran student services at Rose State College, visit www.rose.edu.
Notes: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources from more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. The survey is administered for free and is open to all postsecondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, and educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.
Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with a press release from Jones Public Relations, a communications firm based in Oklahoma City.
