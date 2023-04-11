Midwest City, Oklahoma -- Here's the news and information basics for this weekend's American Indian Association Pow Wow at Rose State College.
WHAT:
The Rose State College American Indian Association will host a Pow Wow on campus on Saturday, April 15. The event aims to showcase native culture through various activities and is open to all students and the public. There will be food, gourd dances, music and vendors throughout the day.
Dancing contests will include four categories each for men and women.
For men, the categories include Fancy, Grass, Traditional and Straight.
For women, dance categories include Southern Cloth, Buckskin, Fancy Shawl and Jingle.
Tiny Tots will also be included in the dance competition.
Vendor booths are available for $35 or a donated item of equal value. All vendor registrations must be received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, April 14.
Interested vendors can register at https://rosestatecollege.formstack.com/forms/aia_pow_wow_vendor.
WHEN:
Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
The Pow Wow schedule is as follows:
1 p.m. – Vendor Registration
2 p.m. – Gourd Dancing
2:30 p.m. – Registration Begins
6 p.m. – Free Dinner
7 p.m. – Grand Entry
11 p.m. – Closing
WHERE:
Rose State Campus Mall
6420 Southeast 15th Street
Midwest City, OK 73110
WHO:
Rose State College American Indian Association
