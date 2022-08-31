First Americans Museum (FAM) partnered with “Rock the Native Vote” for Gen Z: Vote the Future. According to a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel, the event aimed at 18-24-year-olds provided an opportunity for Gen Z to engage with community organizers, learn about the importance of voting and hear live music.
Rock the Native Vote Director, the Rev. David Wilson (Choctaw) said his group was “excited to partner with [FAM] for this important event that will make a difference in our Indigenous communities.”
Rev. Wilson pointed out, “Oklahoma is second in the nation with the highest population of voting-age First Americans, and during the 2020 elections, one-in-ten eligible voters were classified as Gen Z. Now more than ever, it’s crucial we encourage young members of our community to vote.”
Emerging “Indigenous bands” performed Friday, August 26 at the museum on the Oklahoma River. The bands included AJ Harvey, Olivia Komahcheet and The Osceola Brothers. Guests also met and took photos with Lil Mike and Funny Bone from the hit Hulu television show “Reservation Dogs.”
To learn more about FAM, visit famok.org.
“We have worked alongside Gen Z voters to create an event that would be appealing to them and provide an opportunity to learn about the value of their vote,” said Raina Melvin (Comanche), FAM Learning & Community Engagement Coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.