OKLAHOMA CITY - The 2022 Stars & Stripes River Festival has expanded to two weekend events that will include activities on Saturday, June 25, and Saturday, July 2, in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District.
“We know families are looking for fun Fourth of July activities closer to home this year, so we’ve expanded our event to cover two weekends,” said Mike Knopp, executive director of Riversport.
“We are geared up with all of our adventures, whitewater and surfing, plus racing and some really unique offerings this year,” Knopp added.
“We think the dog dock diving and hydroplane exhibition on July 2 are going to be super popular. We're also doing fireworks both Saturdays, so it’s going to be a great celebration.”
On Saturday, June 25, Stars & Stripes combines masters and corporate racing with Riversport Adventures, whitewater rafting, surfing, tubing and land activities. In the evening, spectators can enjoy OGE NightSprints and the OKC Riversport Corporate Rowing & Dragon Boat League Championships followed by fireworks on the river.
The celebration continues on Saturday, July 2, with Riversport’s Stars & Stripes Block Party. The morning begins with Doga (dog yoga) with Bar K, the new dog park and restaurant opening this fall in the Boathouse District. Adventures, surfing and whitewater are open all day, plus special attractions including a Dog Dock Diving exhibition, an OKC Thunder Boat exhibition on the river and live music in the evening.
Families can also enjoy traditional Fourth of July activities including a watermelon eating contest, yard games, traditional hot dogs and burgers cooked on a grill, and ice cream specials.
Fireworks begin at dusk over the whitewater center.
Riversport will host local high-speed boats for an OKC Thunderboat exhibition on the Oklahoma River from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Boathouse District. This Indianapolis 500 type event will feature hydroplane boats that can reach speeds of 200mph or more.
OKC Thunder Boat Thunder Dock Diving Dogs will begin their exhibition at 6 p.m. in the McClendon Whitewater Center. Dog athletes will demonstrate their skills in both distance and aerial jumps into the water.
Open March through October, guests can enjoy the full menu at Big Water Grill located inside Riversport Rapids. The restaurant features Grab & Go salads, sandwiches & snacks, cookies and made-to-order favorites like burgers and tacos.
Riversport Adventures and Rapids will be open throughout the day offering whitewater rafting, adventure courses, zip lines and more with extended hours until 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25 SCHEDULE:
8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Stars & Stripes Regatta on the Oklahoma River
9 a.m. Corporate Rafting League
10 a.m. Corporate Rafting League Spring Championships, Whitewater Center
11 a.m. RIVERSPORT Rapids & Adventures Open
4 p.m. RIVERSPORT Paddlefest (Finish Line Tower, River)
5 p.m. OGE NightSprints on the Oklahoma River
- Corporate Rowing League Championships (Finish Line Tower, River)
- Dragon Boat League Championships (Finish Line Tower, River)
- Surf OKC and Ski OKC open till 8p!
Dusk Fireworks on the Oklahoma River
SATURDAY, JULY 2 SCHEDULE:
9 a.m. Doga with Bar K
11 a.m. RIVERSPORT Rapids & Adventures Open
4 p.m. OKC Thunderboat Exhibition
6 p.m. Dog Dock Diving Exhibition
7 p.m. Live Music followed by Fireworks!
Dusk Fireworks at the RIVERSPORT Whitewater Center
All day Watermelon Eating Contest • Yard Games • Hot Dog & Hamburger Cookout • Ice Cream
For more information about the 2022 Stars and Stripes River Festival, visit riversportokc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.