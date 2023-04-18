featured breaking
Reviewing their First 100 Days -- Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen, House Republicans 'Deliver on Energy, Economic, and National Security'
Washington, D.C. – In a press release sent to reporters from his office, U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen, R-Oklahoma, declares said that "During the first 100 days of the 118th Congress," and the "House Republicans are delivering results."
Congressman Brecheen, who hails from the town of Coalgate, reflects, “During the first 100 days, House Republicans have shown where our priorities lie and that includes shoring up America’s energy, economic, and national security.
“While the Biden Administration continues to pursue a radical big-spending agenda, House Republicans have shown a path forward that can lead America back to prosperity.”
Brecheen's Committee Activity Summarized:
* Received committee assignments to House Budget Committee and Committee on Homeland Security.
* Visited the Southern border in both February and March
* Participated in the Committee on Homeland Security’s (CHS) hearing, “Every State is a Border State: * Examining Secretary Mayorkas’ Border Crisis”
* Participated in the Committee on Homeland Security (CHS) field hearing in McAllen, Texas on border security.
* Participated in the CHS Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology roundtable with emergency management stakeholders.
* Participated in the Budget Committee’s hearing, “Fiscal State of the Union.”
* Participated in the Budget Committee’s hearing over the President’s FY24 Budget Request with * Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, Shalanda Young.
Legislative Activity Outlined:
* Spoke on the floor in favor of Thomas Massie’s amendment to H.R.5, the Parental Bill of Rights Act, to terminate the Federal Department of Education.
* Spoke on the floor in favor of Chip Roy’s amendment to block grant federal education dollars to the states.
* Cosponsored H.J.Res.11, Rep. Norman’s constitutional amendment regarding Congressional term limits.
* Cosponsored H.R.7, No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure, to prohibit ACA plans from going to abortions.
* Cosponsored H.R.26, the Born Alive Abortion Survivor Protection Act, which requires health care providers to care for an infant born alive during an abortion procedure.
* Cosponsored H.R.29, the Border Safety and Security Act, introduced by Rep. Roy to utilize Title 42-like authority at our Southern border.
* Cosponsored H.R.53, the FIND Act, introduced by Rep. Bergman to prohibit federal contract recipients from discriminating against the firearm industry.
* Cosponsored H.R.151, the NFA SBS Act, to remove short barreled shotguns (SBSs) from the National Firearms Act.
* Cosponsored H.R.152, the Hearing Protection Act, to remove silencers from the National Firearms Act.
* Cosponsored H.R.263, the STOVE Act, to prohibit agency regulation over gas stoves.
* Cosponsored H.R.277, the REINS Act, introduced by Rep. Cammack to require Congressional approval over major rules.
* Cosponsored H.R.330, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, to prohibit federal taxpayer family planning dollars from going to abortion providers.
* Cosponsored H.R.343, introduced by Rep. Roy to prevent funding for the WHO.
* Cosponsored H.R.407, the UNBORN Act, introduced by Rep. Clyde, which prohibits implementation of Biden’s abortion EO.
* Cosponsored Rep. Mooney’s H.R.431, the Life at Conception Act.
* Cosponsored H.R.146, the Old Glory Only Act, introduced by Rep. Jeff Duncan, to ensure only the American flag is flown at American embassies and consulates.
* Cosponsored Rep. Clyde’s CRA to overturn the ATF pistol brace rule.
* Cosponsored Rep. Fitzgerald’s H.R.288, the Separation of Powers Restoration Act, to reverse Chevron doctrine.
* Cosponsored Rep. Clyde’s H.Res.52, to memorialize the unborn by lowering the flag to half-staff on January 22.
* Cosponsored Rep. Ogles’ H.R.812, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2023, to repeal Biden’s dubiously named Inflation Reduction Act.
* Cosponsored Rep. Graves’ H.J.Res.27, to disapprove of Biden’s WOTUS rule.
* Cosponsored Rep. Clyde’s H.J.Res.26, to disapprove of D.C.’s revised criminal code.
* Cosponsored Rep. Duncan’s H.R.497, the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, to end the CMS vaccine mandate.
* Cosponsored H.J.Res.7, to terminate the COVID-19 national emergency.
* Cosponsored H.R.344, introduced by Rep. Roy to prevent China from purchasing U.S. farmland.
* Cosponsored Rep. Chip Roy’s H.R.678, the Restoring Military Focus Act, which eliminates the Chief Diversity Officer at DOD.
* Cosponsored Rep. Green’s H.R.629, the Medicaid Improvement and State Flexibility Act, to provide an HSA-like benefit to Medicaid.
* Cosponsored H.R.921, the No Asylum for Criminals Act, by Rep. Good.
* Cosponsored Rep. Biggs’ H.Res.89, to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
* Cosponsored Rep. Hageman’s H.R.923, the POWER Act, to prohibit the President from issuing drilling moratoriums on federal land.
* Cosponsored Rep. Mann’s H.J.Res.29, disapproving of the designation of the Lesser Prairie Chicken under the Endangered Species Act.
* Cosponsored H.R.357, the Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act, introduced by Rep. Cline, to require agency heads to sign off on rules.
* Cosponsored H.R.358, the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvements Act, introduced by Rep. Cline.
* Cosponsored Rep. Burlison’s H.R.450, the Repeal the National Firearms Act Act.
* Cosponsored Rep. Tracey Mann’s H.Res.147, to designate the week of February 18 National FFA Week.
* Cosponsored Rep. Massie’s H.R. 899, to terminate the Department of Education.
* Cosponsored Scott Perry’s amendment to H.R.347 that lowered the threshold for applicable executive orders from $1 billion to $1 million.
* Cosponsored H.R.1297, to prohibit the Secretary of Defense from paying or reimbursing expenses relating to abortion services introduced by Ronny Jackson.
* Cosponsored H.R.1271, the NO REGISTRY Act, introduced by Rep. Cloud, which prohibits the ATF from a firearm registry.
* Cosponsored Rep. Clyde’s H.R.646, the SHORT Act, to remove SBRs, SBSs, and pistol braces from the NFA.
* Cosponsored Rep. Dan Bishop’s H.R.1229, to codify President Trumps anti-DEI Executive Order.
* Cosponsored Rep. Dan Bishop’s H.R.1228, to prohibit the Armed Forces from promoting DEI.
* Cosponsored Rep. Michael Cloud’s H.R.1206 to establish a Federal Agency Sunset Commission.
* Cosponsored Rep. Barr’s H.J.Res.30, to disapprove of Biden’s ESG investment Executive Order.
* Cosponsored Rep. August Pflugers’ H.R.1516, DHS Restrictions on Confucius Institutes and Chinese Entities of Concern Act.
* Cosponsored Rep. Chip Roy’s H.R.1564, to designate narco-cartels as terrorist organizations.
* Cosponsored Rep. Dusty Johnson’s H.R.1581, America Works Act, to place work requirements on SNAP.
* Cosponsored Rep. Steve Womack’s H.Con.Res.13, the Supporting the Local Radio Freedom Act, to declare that Congress should not impose new fees or taxes on local radio stations.
* Cosponsored Rep. Debbie Lesko’s H.R.801, the Securing the Border for Public Health Act, to use Title 42 authority at the border for the fentanyl crisis.
* Cosponsored Rep. Pat Fallon’s H.R.1394, the SAFER Act, to expand the use of expedited removal for illegals.
* Cosponsored the EL CHAPO Act, to direct funds seized from cartels at the border to complete the border wall.
* Cosponsored Greg Steube’s Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, H.R.734, which prohibits biological men from participating in girls’ sports.
* Cosponsored Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Protect Children’s Innocence Act, H.R.1399, which prohibits transgender surgeries and “gender affirming care” on minors.
* Cosponsored Rep. Biggs’ H.R.79, to withdraw the U.S. from the WHO.
* Cosponsored Rep. Ogles’, the Defund China’s Allies Act, which prohibits aid to countries that revoked recognition for Taiwan on behalf of the CCP.
* Cosponsored Rep. Dusty Johnson’s H.R.1709, the Tribal Firearm Access Act, to allow for tribal IDs to purchase a firearm.
* Cosponsored Rep. Massie’s, PRIME Act, to permit intrastate distribution of custom-slaughtered meat such as beef, pork, or lamb to consumers, restaurants, hotels, boarding houses, and grocery stores.
Brecheen worked on Spending Cuts, as pledged in his 2022 campaign:
He has submitted 137 appropriations requests to cut spending or eliminate programs.
He has joined the House Freedom Caucus in requesting $151 billion in cuts to woke, weaponized, and wasteful spending.
Oklahoma Conservative Engaged in Oversight Activity -- Brecheen during his first 100 days in Washington:
* Led a letter with 20 House cosigners to Secretary Mayorkas demanding answers regarding his abuse of parole.
* Led a letter to House Appropriators to eliminate funding for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s rule to implement speed limiter devices.
* Led a letter to House Appropriators to eliminate funding for the Customs and Border Patrol One App, which is being widely abused by the Biden Administration to encourage would-be illegal aliens to apply for asylum.
* Cosigned a CHS letter to Secretary Mayorkas regarding the Chinese spy balloon.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Fallon to DOD over revoking signing bonuses for servicemembers who refused the COVID-19 vaccine.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Gosar and Sen. Marshall over COVID-19 emergency expenditures.
* Co-led a letter with Rep. Chip Roy and Sen. Cruz to the National Archives for kicking out pro-life students.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Michael Cloud to the FBI regarding their guidance deeming Catholics extremists.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Harshbarger to the ATF regarding Biden’s weaponization of the agency and interpretation of ‘willful’ violations of the law.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Chip Roy to the CDC regarding their vaccine database and ICD codes over the COVID-19 vaccine.
* Cosigned Rep. Westerman’s letter to DOD opposing the use of the abortion travel fund.
* Cosigned Virginia Foxx letter to Secretary Becerra that opposes the use of HHS funds to promote the “right” to an abortion on a government website.
* Cosigned Rep. Andrew Clyde’s follow-up letter to GAO, which presents as evidence Members’ argument for why the FDA’s mifepristone policy change should be considered a rule for the purpose of a CRA.
* Signed Rep. Cloud’s appropriations language letter to protect conscience rights of pro-life medical professionals in D.C.
* Signed Rep. Westerman’s appropriations language letter to prohibit assisted suicide in D.C.
* Cosigned a letter by Senator Mike Lee and Rep. Eli Crane encouraging Biden to come up with a plan to end the war in Ukraine and voices opposition to any future aid packages for Ukraine unless a plan is specified.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rep. Harshbarger to the Department of Energy opposing its “Energy Conservation Program: Energy Conservation Standards for Distribution of Transformers” rule, which would significantly hamper production of transformers.
* Cosigned a letter led by Rich McCormick to President Biden regarding FDIC backing of CCP-associated tech companies in the wake of SVB fallout.
* Signed on to Greg Pence’s letter opposing FMCSA speed limiter proposed rule, which would place a federal speed limit on semi-trucks.
* Signed a letter led by Mary Miller to Walter Reed hospital that forced Catholic priests to stop providing pastoral care before Easter.
Town Halls reflect a constant stream of constituent interaction:
Congressman Brecheen has so far hosted 28 in-person town halls in Durant, McAlester, Tahlequah, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Claremore, Pryor, Bartlesville, Hartshorne, Wilburton, Poteau, Muldrow, Sallisaw, Holdenville, Coalgate, Atoka, Madill, Tishomingo, Chouteau, Nowata, Vinita, Miami, Grove, Jay, Henryetta, Hugo, Broken Bow, and Idabel.
Brecheen is in the News:
* In Oklahoma, a Freshman Republican Makes the Case for Deep Spending Cuts, New York Times
* House Republicans want answers from Mayorkas on 'abuse of parole' at the border after fiery hearings, Fox News

* Congressman Brecheen, Freshmen House Freedom Caucus Members launch “Fresh Freedom” Podcast
* Congressman Brecheen Discusses Biden's Budget, News on 6

* Rep. Brecheen talks about Chinese spy balloon, homeland security, Fox23

* 'We Are Up Against A Fiscal Cliff': Rep. Josh Brecheen Talks Budget And Economic Plans, Forbes
* Oklahoma Representative Josh Brecheen Discusses the Historic House Speaker Vote, News on 6

For a broad review of Josh Brecheen’s first one hundred days, search at city-sentinel.com .
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted from Brecheen’s staff. McGuigan selected selected the photos for this post from online sources.
Patrick McGuigan
