Rev. Anthony Bozeman -- a man on fire with the Spirit -- comes to Oklahoma to lead Revival
- Patrick B. McGuigan, Editor Emeritus and Reporter, The Oklahoma City Sentinel
The Rev. Anthony M. Bozeman, pastor of the Church of the Transfirguation in Los Angeles, is in Oklahoma City this week for a Revival at an historic Eastside parish.
Corpus Christi Catholic Church was set to welcome Father Bozeman for "Walking with the Holy Spirit," a Revival beginning at the Sunday morning Mass September 11, in celebration of the Feast of St. Peter Claver.
Attendees were to include Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver from Corpus Christi Council & St. Martin DePorres Court #264; the Uganda Martyrs Catholic Church (Okmulgee Council & Alfaretta Aubry Court #55; Tulsas St. Augustine Catholic Church, Edmund Hunter Council & Fr. John Strmski Court #237, and St. Monica Catholic Church (Tulsa) Council & Fr. Benedict Justice Court #317
The parish is hosting a pot luck after the Mass, with Bozeman making a presentation.
Revival continues Monday evening at 645 p.m. at Corpus Christi, 1616 N. Kelley Ave Oklahoma City, with a musical prelude by the Corpus Christi Choir, then from 7 to 9 p.m. "Walking with the Holy Spirit, part 2" and a reception in the Church Hall.
The three-revival will conclude Tuesday evening at 645 p.m. with the Choir, then "Walking with the Holy Spirit, part 3."
About Peter Claver
Peter Claver's feast day each year is September 9. He lived 1581-1954. A Spanish Catholic priest, Father Claver crossed the sea to Columbia, where he ministered to enslaved west Africans in the port area at Cartegena in the “new Kingdom of Granada (Columbia).”
It is estimated he baptized 300,000 people of all ages during his ministry. He became known as “the slave of the slaves.”
He once wrote: “To do the will of God man must despise his own: the more he dies to himself, the more he will live to God.”
Although condemned by Pope Paul III (1468-1549) and later described by Pope Piux IX (1792-1878) as "Supreme Villaniny" the ancient scourge of slavery marred the human history of the World – and of the Western Hemisphere from the Sixteenth to the Nineteenth Century.
In 1888, two centuries after his death, Claver was canonized, his sainthood affirmed by Pope Leo XIII
(1810-1903).
About Anthony Bozeman
Pastor Bozeman is known as a dynamic speaker, whose homilies have inspired thousands of Roman Catholic Christians. Cora Jackson-Fossett, religion editor for The Los Angeles Sentinel, observed "Enthusiasm and excitement are second nature" to Bozeman, who characterizes himself as "on fire with the gift of the Holy Spirit."
Before studying for the priesthood, Bozeman served 17 years in the U.S. miliary, and was an Air National Guard Reservist. He attended Philadelphia's St. Charles Borromeo Seminary, becoming a priest in 2000 (at the age of 40).
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel has covered religious liberty and various faith traditions and communities for the past 50 years.
