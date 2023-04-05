Oklahoma City -- Maressa Treat won a hard-fought victory over Derrick Scobey in the race for Oklahoma County Clerk in the April 4 special election.
The Republican nominee, Treat consolidated most of the Republican party base.
However, one of Oklahoma's most prominent African-American entrepreneurs (Russell Perry, a radio broadcast executive and owner of The Black Chronicle) endorsed Scobey.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/derrick-scobey-is-a-leader-who-ll-bring-integrity-to-office/article_48d36ae6-d0af-11ed-8f4a-53ef7d0b7fc2.html )
Also backing Scobey with formal endorsements were The City Sentinel, a locally-owned independent newspaper, and The Oklahoma City Herald, a Progressive force based on the northeast side.
Conservative PACs, prominent elected Republicans and several trade association groups backed Treat, while Scobey (who ministers from Ebenezer Baptist Church) garnered his share of fellow ministers of the Gospel.
Scobey, a member of the Oklahoma County Jail Trust, drew most Democrats (including elected officials) who coalesced in his column after a difficult five-person primary.
Pastor Scobey appealed to many conservatives by describing issues (including social welfare) on which he considers himself a conservative.
Both candidates promised to bring dignity and good behavior to the office, in wake of the former occupant's troubles over harassment allegations.
The vacancy was created when the incumbent resigned.
Both candidates promised transparency, accountability and good stewardship of public resources.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/amid-a-surge-of-spring-yard-signs-and-texts-low-turnout-apparent-for-oklahoma-county/article_52ecdce8-d2fc-11ed-b718-27a3970e953a.html )
Election night vote-counting saw Scobey open up with a good lead, which steadily shrunk as precincts reported.
The result was not crystal clear until all 290 precincts reported, as of 9:27 p.m.
Scobey called Treat soon after the full tally was in, congratulating her.
In final but unofficial results, Treat had 21,994 supporters (51.86 percent of the votes cast) to Scobey's 20,416 (48.14%).
A total of 37,559 votes were cast on Election Day, with Treat prevailing 19,875 to 17,684.
In early voting (last Thursday and Friday), Scobey had 634 voted, to Treat's 374.
Only 1,008 county residents (in Oklahoma, only citizens can vote) voted over those two days.
In absentee balloting, Scobey prevailed more narrowly, getting 2,098 of the 3,843 absentee ballots, to Treat's 1,745.
