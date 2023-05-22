Oklahoma City – Registration is open for ninth through 12th grade students to participate in the Tenth Annual deadCenter University on July 8 and 9, 2023.
The two-day intensive film program presented by Metro Technology Centers, in partnership with deadCenter Film, offers students the opportunity to gain exposure to the many aspects of the film industry through hands-on experience, panel discussions, and free access for two to the 23rd Annual deadCenter Film Festival from July 9 to July 11.
Students will learn about film-making through interactive sessions with film industry professionals on directing, camera operations, lighting, sound recording, styling and on-set procedures with a special emphasis on creating short films.
During the sessions, the film industry guests will also share exclusive glimpses into their career experience and knowledge of working in the motion picture industry.
Metro Technology Centers Digital Cinema Teacher and Director of deadCenter University Harry Wolohon said the program is a unique educational opportunity for high school students who might be interested in pursuing a career in film.
The “deadCenter University is a wonderful place for students to explore careers in film production,” Wolohon said.
“It’s also a great way for students to get their start in film education at a young age.”
Registration closes at the end of May and there is no cost to attend.
To learn more and register, visit: www.metrotech.edu/dcu or call 405.595.4420.
Notes: As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this for posting, working from a press release transmitted by Ashley Strehl of the MetroTech staff.
