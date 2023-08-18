Leaders are working on a plan for a train to connect people between Yukon and Oklahoma City and they are calling it a game changer.
The new route will take people between Will Rogers World Airport to Yukon but first they wanted to hear from the public about what they think the most beneficial mode of transportation is.
The planning and studies on the plan will run through June 2024 and at the end of the study the Regional Transportation Authority will know what the preferred alternative will be.
Officials say that the new proposed train routes will give the public access to transportation between work, school, or even the airport. The west corridor would connect people in downtown Oklahoma City to western suburbs like Yukon while the airport corridor would connect the airport to downtown.
There will be an open house to gather feedback from the public from 530 to 730 in the community impact center at Oklahoma State Universities Oklahoma City campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.