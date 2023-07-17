A month's old rule change left Redditor (a registered user of the website Reddit) stunned from a post about their parent's HOA, which said the HOA might tear down a 12-year-old home in Rogers County in Oklahoma.
The rule passed in 2019 requires homes to be 35 feet from the road. A picture was shared of a home in the neighborhood that was deemed to close to the road and without a variance granted they would have to tear the home down.
In the photo shared on Reddit, there was a visible public notice in the home's front yard which said, "it is proposed to change the use of this property by Variance Permit to reduce front building line from 35 feet to 20 feet." the sign also invited the neighbors to a public hearing on the problem.
People who commented were horrified by the situation, "what the actual heck? Like, how, is that even legal? Does your government simply allow this?" said one.
Another user pointed out that HOA's have an unreasonable degree of power over homeowners. Many were skeptical the Homeowners Association would even tear down the house.
The homeowner is reportedly attempting to sell the residence but must obtain the variance first.
