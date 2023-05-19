The Redbud Classic, Oklahoma City’s longest-standing local racing tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy, hosted its annual donation breakfast today, Friday, May 19, at The Ellison Hotel where board members presented a $28,000 check to Wings Special Needs Community (Wings). In addition, they will donate $3,000 to Nichols Hills Parks, Inc. and $500 to the Town of Jones City.
“Wings Special Needs Community is a remarkable organization that is striving to provide a place where everyone can live full and vibrant lives,” Redbud Classic Race Director Kristin Hersom said. “We are thankful for the opportunity to give back to this organization that has made such a positive impact in the community.”
At Wings, adults with disabilities can feel safe and independent, while also developing productive job skills. In their commitment to enhance the lives of these adults, Wings has two programs, the Day Program and the Social Club, where members are taught health, culinary, art and life skills and can further develop in a fun, safe and social environment.
“Our mission is to build a community and relieve families of the worry of who will take care of their child after they’re gone,” Wings Executive Director Cheri Weaver said. “With the help of the Redbud Classic, our mission can continue to flourish.”
Wings will use the proceeds to continue pursuing its mission in Oklahoma County.
“This donation will go towards our programs to help our members find meaningful work for vocational training and life skills classes that will increase their independence,” Weaver continued.
The 2024 race is scheduled to take place April 6-7, 2024. For more information about the Redbud Classic, visit redbud.org.
About Redbud Classic
Since 1983, the Redbud Classic has become an Oklahoma City tradition involving the community through fitness, fun and philanthropy. The race offers 10- and 30-Mile Bike Tours, a 50-Mile Fondo as well as 5K and 10K races. Other events include a 5K Wheelchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and Baby Stroller Derby, a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run and the 1-Mile Woof Walk. Each year, Redbud Classic selects a local nonprofit as the race beneficiary, raising nearly one million dollars for local charitable organizations since the race’s inception.
About Wings Special Needs Community
In 2004, several families came together with the question, “What will happen to my adult child with disabilities when I am no longer here to take care of them?” Wings A Special Needs Community was born. Wings enhances the lives of adults with developmental disabilities through social, vocational, and soon-to-be residential programming. The Day Program provides services to over 70 Members, 5 days a week who have volunteered over 6,000 hours in the community in the last year. Our Members' volunteerism serves over 51 non-profits in our community. Wings is a place where these adults can grow their community, have a sense of belonging and serve their community. To find out more, please visit www.wingsok.org.
